Is there a free Man United vs. Man City live stream?

It’s Manchester derby weekend. Another entry in the century-long rivalry will go in the books soon. The talk of this match is the return of Casemiro to Manchester United. He has been sidelined for an injury since playing in the World Cup Qualifiers, but will reportedly return for the derby. Manchester City is looking to make history by winning its fourth consecutive title.

Manchester United vs. Manchester City starts at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 29, and it will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Premier League soccer this weekend.

Watch Man United vs. Man City live stream on Peacock

Peacock has a deal to stream about half of the Premier League games (the other half are streamed on USA Network). This is one of Peacock’s games, so it’s easy to access. While the Peacock free trial tier has unfortunately ended, Peacock is still one of the cheaper services. The cheapest tier, Peacock Premium, is $6 per month, and it includes access to all the on-demand and live stream content you could want. The Peacock Plus tier removes ads and allows you to download content. Peacock is the best way to watch Man United vs. Man City this weekend in the U.S.

Watch Man United vs. Man City live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re in a country that doesn’t have Peacock, there is an easy fix: Buy a VPN and connect to a server in the U.S. English channels have frustrating streaming policies, like “blackouts,” that the U.S. doesn’t have when it comes to foreign soccer matches. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming and the best VPN in general. Right now it has some early Black Friday VPN deals, including the option to get the basic tier for the equivalent of $3 per month when you commit to two years.

