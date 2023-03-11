Tottenham will be looking for blood in their matchup against Nottingham Forest this weekend. They’ve been struggling all season, dropping out of the Champions League after a loss to Milan and scoring zero goals in their last six matches. Nottingham Forest is also struggling to put a win on their record. Since their 1-0 win over Leeds United in early February, the team has had two ties and two losses. The match will be a story of redemption, no matter who wins.

Tottenham and Nottingham Forest square off at 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, March 11. Can you watch it for free? For this game, there’s only one way to tune in.

The match is live streaming on Peacock in the U.S. That means you’ll need a Peacock Premium subscription to watch the game online — there’s no way to get it for free. Premier League matches switch off between Peacock Premium and USA Network. Tons of the best live TV streaming services give you access to USA Network, but unfortunately there’s only one option for Peacock — the Premium service itself. Read on to see why Peacock is worth your money, even if you only stream this one match.

Watch the Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest Live Stream on Peacock TV

Peacock Premium is your only avenue for watching the match this weekend. Subscriptions run for $5 per month, or you can pay for a full year for $50 and save $10. You’ll get access to more than 50 live TV channels and sporting events, plus an impressive backlog of NBC programming. There is also a Premium Plus subscription for $10 per month (or $100 per year) that gets rid of ads and lets you download shows and movies to watch online. There isn’t a Peacock free trial right now, so buying one month for $5 is your cheapest way of watching the match.

Watch the Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest Live Stream From Abroad with a VPN

If you want to watch Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest on Saturday, but you’re in the U.K., you’re probably frustrated by the Saturday football blackout law, which perfectly overlaps with the game and makes it unwatchable. Fortunately, the U.S. has no such law, and there’s a simple way around it in the U.K. Just get a VPN and trick your internet into thinking you’re in the U.S. We recommend NordVPN because it’s the best VPN for streaming. In fact, it’s the best VPN overall, so you’ll end up using it long after Saturday’s match. A subscription will only cost you $6.69 per month for a two-year plan, thanks to a 59% discount deal on the site right now.

