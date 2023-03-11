 Skip to main content
Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest live stream: Can you watch for free?

Noah McGraw
By

Tottenham will be looking for blood in their matchup against Nottingham Forest this weekend. They’ve been struggling all season, dropping out of the Champions League after a loss to Milan and scoring zero goals in their last six matches. Nottingham Forest is also struggling to put a win on their record. Since their 1-0 win over Leeds United in early February, the team has had two ties and two losses. The match will be a story of redemption, no matter who wins.

Tottenham and Nottingham Forest square off at 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, March 11. Can you watch it for free? For this game, there’s only one way to tune in.

The match is live streaming on Peacock in the U.S. That means you’ll need a Peacock Premium subscription to watch the game online — there’s no way to get it for free. Premier League matches switch off between Peacock Premium and USA Network. Tons of the best live TV streaming services give you access to USA Network, but unfortunately there’s only one option for Peacock — the Premium service itself. Read on to see why Peacock is worth your money, even if you only stream this one match.

Watch the Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest Live Stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV home screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Peacock Premium is your only avenue for watching the match this weekend. Subscriptions run for $5 per month, or you can pay for a full year for $50 and save $10. You’ll get access to more than 50  live TV channels and sporting events, plus an impressive backlog of NBC programming. There is also a Premium Plus subscription for $10 per month (or $100 per year) that gets rid of ads and lets you download shows and movies to watch online. There isn’t a Peacock free trial right now, so buying one month for $5 is your cheapest way of watching the match.

Watch the Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest Live Stream From Abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

If you want to watch Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest on Saturday, but you’re in the U.K., you’re probably frustrated by the Saturday football blackout law, which perfectly overlaps with the game and makes it unwatchable. Fortunately, the U.S. has no such law, and there’s a simple way around it in the U.K. Just get a VPN and trick your internet into thinking you’re in the U.S. We recommend NordVPN because it’s the best VPN for streaming. In fact, it’s the best VPN overall, so you’ll end up using it long after Saturday’s match. A subscription will only cost you $6.69 per month for a two-year plan, thanks to a 59% discount deal on the site right now.

Free Man United vs Real Betis live stream: Time and where to watch
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
March 9, 2023 10:18AM
A side angle of a soccer stadium.

The Europa League has reached its knockout stage, and one of the top draws today is Manchester United vs Real Betis. The match begins at 3 pm ET, and with a likely spirited environment on display in Manchester, England, you may be wondering the best place to watch. Paramount Plus has the coverage, with no national TV broadcast to speak and no way for many of the best live TV streaming services to offer coverage. But Paramount Plus knows its way around a soccer match, and it even offers a way to watch the free Manchester United vs Real Betis live stream.
Watch the Manchester United vs Real Betis live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the only place to watch Manchester United vs Real Betis today. The streaming service may be known for its movies and original content like Yellowstone, but it should be an attractive subscription for sports lovers. Paramount Plus is the streaming service of CBS, and it often offers online coverage of games CBS is covering. This includes games from throughout the NFL and NCAA basketball seasons, as well as additional soccer games. It costs just $5 per month or $50 per year, and if you’re a new subscriber you can even access a seven day free trial. This will give you some time to explore the service, and if you capitalize on it today you can use it to watch the free Manchester United vs Real Betis live stream.

Read more
Free Arsenal vs Sporting live stream: Time and where to watch
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
March 9, 2023 7:26AM
top tech stories 08 04 2017 weekly rewind soccer goal getty8 4 17

Soccer is in action today with Arsenal taking on Sporting in the Europa League knockout stage. The match begins at 12:45 pm ET, and if you’re wondering where you can watch online, many of the best live TV streaming services are out of candidacy for this one. There isn’t a national TV broadcast of the game, but Paramount Plus is stepping up with coverage. It’s a streaming service worthy of a subscription if you’re a sports fan, and Paramount Plus even offers a way to watch the free Arsenal vs Sporting live stream for free.
Watch the Arsenal vs Sporting live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the only place you can watch the Arsenal vs Sporting game today. This service may be known for its original programming like Yellowstone, but Paramount Plus is a good streaming platform to subscribe to if you want to watch even more soccer. It’s owned by CBS, so it often provides online coverage of sporting events CBS covers, and this includes games from the NFL, NCAA basketball, and even the PGA Tour. But soccer fans more specifically will love the coverage Paramount Plus offers, including full match replays, match highlights, and expert analysis. It costs just $5 per month or $50 per year, and if you’re a new subscriber you can even take advantage of a seven day free trial, which will get you access to the free Arsenal vs Sporting live stream for free.

Read more
West Virginia vs Texas Tech live stream: Watch Big 12 basketball for free
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
March 8, 2023
best fantasy basketball apps bball header and featured

3March is here, and if you love college basketball, that means March Madness. The NCAA Tournament doesn’t start until next week, but the Big 12 has been the best conference all season, and the Big 12 Tournament is here. The first round sees 8-seed West Virginia taking on 9-seed Texas Tech, and with ESPN covering the tournament, there’s plenty of places to watch online, including many of the best live TV streaming services. We’ve got all of the details you’ll need to find the West Virginia vs Texas Tech game online, and we’ve even tracked down some ways to watch for free.
Watch the West Virginia vs Texas Tech live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is one of the best streaming TV options for sports lovers, as its channel lineup places a major emphasis on sports. This includes the likes of ESPN, ESPN2 FS1, MLB Network, and a couple of Fubo Sports networks. A subscription to FuboTV gets you instant access to the West Virginia vs Texas Tech game, and it’s also one of the few places you can watch the game for free. New subscribers can get a week of free access with a FuboTV free trial, which will allow you to watch West Virginia vs Texas Tech and the entirety of the Big 12 Tournament for free.

Read more