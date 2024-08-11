If you have to watch one Hulu show this August, stream this one

In the modern streaming landscape, it can be hard to know which streaming services to subscribe to, and that’s just the first decision you have to make. Once you’ve picked a service to subscribe to, your decisions aren’t done. You then have to find a show or movie you actually want to watch on that service, and there are always more options than you have the time to learn about.

You could rely on the algorithm to give you a recommendation, but that algorithm can be less than accurate, at least some of the time. That’s why we’ve taken the opportunity to recommend The Great as a show you should definitely make time for if you’re a Hulu subscriber. The show tells the story of Catherine the Great, an 18th-century monarch in Russia, as she ascends to the throne. Here’s why you should definitely make time for it.

Recommended Videos

It’s not all that worried about actual history

THE GREAT Official Trailer (2020) Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult Drama Series HD

One of the great things about The Great is that, while it’s ostensibly a historical drama, the series is largely uninterested in being accurate to actual history. Instead, it’s an irreverent look at human nature, and at the ways in which we’ve scrambled for power for generations.

Over the course of the series, we follow Catherine’s rise to power, and the ways in which she uses and dispenses with people she no longer needs. What may shock you both about The Great, though, is how funny it is. It’s a show that’s dressed up like a drama, but is at its heart a comedy.

It’s anchored by two great central performances

The highwire act at the center of The Great would not be possible without its two fearless lead performers, Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning. Fanning is the anchor to the entire series, and her performance effortlessly modulates from broad comedy to regular reminders that Catherine is a real person who feels real feelings.

Hoult, who is a lead but is playing second fiddle to Fanning most of the time, is even bigger and bolder than Fanning. Hoult is one of the most underrated comic actors of his generation (he was the best thing about the dreadful Renfield), and he uses those skills to their full ability here.

It doesn’t take that long to binge

Although it was widely acclaimed throughout its run, The Great never commanded an enormous audience, and only lasted three seasons as a result.

While some of its most ardent fans may have hoped that the show would run longer, its three-season run means that it’s entirely manageable for a binge, and what’s better, it never gets bad. The Great is as close to a perfect show as you’re likely to get, and its distinctive tone never overstays its welcome.

You can watch The Great on Hulu.