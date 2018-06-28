Jessica Chastain's Instagram post confirms that 'It: Chapter 2' is filming

Share

Stephen King’s It broke box office records with an opening weekend of more than $123 million — the biggest debut of all time for the month of September. The film’s phenomenal success at the box office virtually guaranteed a sequel, and a few weeks after the film’s premiere, It: Chapter Two was given a release date of September 6, 2019.

The sequel recently added more supporting cast and begin filming the story of childhood friends who return home as adults to confront the supernatural killer Pennywise that terrorized them years ago.

Here’s everything we know about It: Chapter Two so far.

Title: It: Chapter Two

It: Chapter Two Release date : September 6, 2019

: September 6, 2019 Cast : James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Bill Skarsgård

: James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Bill Skarsgård Director: Andrés Muschietti

The cast

Along with bringing back the young cast from It: Chapter One, the sequel will feature adult versions of those same characters. The actors portraying the adult members of “Losers Club” tormented by Pennywise the Clown 27 years ago are as follows:

James McAvoy (X-Men franchise) as Bill Denbrough (previously played by Jaeden Lieberher)

Jessica Chastain (Crimson Peak) as Beverly Marsh (previously played by Sophia Lillis)

Bill Hader (Trainwreck) as Richie Tozier (previously played by Finn Wolfhard)

Jay Ryan (Beauty and the Beast) as Ben Hanscom (previously played by Jeremy Ray Taylor)

James Ransone (Sinister 2) as Eddie Kaspbrak (previously played by Jack Dylan Grazer)

Andy Bean (Here and Now) as Stanley Uris (previously played by Wyatt Oleff)

Isaiah Mustafa (Shadowhunters) as Mike Hanlon (previously played by Chosen Jacobs)

Also returning from the first film is Bill Skarsgård as the terrifying supernatural killer Pennywise the Clown.

The film’s supporting cast includes Teach Grant (Altered Carbon) as Henry Bowers, the adult version of the character previously played by Nicholas Hamilton, as well as Xavier Dolan (Boy Erased) as Adrian Mellon, Will Beinbrink (Queen of the South) as Tom Rogan, and Jess Weixler (Teeth) as Audra Phillips.

Filming

Cameras began rolling on It: Chapter Two in late June, with Chastain confirming the first day of photography in Toronto, Ontario, with a post on Instagram. The photo depicts the transformation from Sophia Lillis’ portrayal of Beverly Marsh in the first film to the now-adult character played by Chastain.

The story

Set 27 years after the events of the original film, It: Chapter Two follows the adult members of the “Losers Club” introduced in the first film as they return to Derry, Maine, to confront Pennywise the Clown for a second — and hopefully final — time.

Although the next movie will take place in the present day, the young versions of the characters will still be an important part of the story.

One notable change from the novel is what happens to Mike, the one who stays in Derry and becomes a librarian, keeping watch for Pennywise’s return.

“My idea of Mike in the second movie is quite darker from the book,” Muschietti said. “I want to make his character the one pivotal character who brings them all together, but staying in Derry took a toll with him. I want him to be a junkie actually. A librarian junkie. When the second movie starts, he’s a wreck.”

