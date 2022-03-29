It may soon be time to move back to Derry. Variety is reporting that HBO Max is developing a prequel series for Stephen King’s It. Additionally, Andy Muschietti, the director of It: Part One and It: Part Two, is attached to the series as an executive producer alongside his wife Barbara Muschietti.

The Muschiettis are reportedly working on the story with their fellow executive producer Jason Fuchs, who will write the script. Andy Muschietti is also slated to direct the first episode if it goes to series. Warner Bros. Television is producing the potential show for HBO Max, and a writers’ room has already been opened.

King published his novel in 1986. It followed a group of children in the late ’50s who lived in a town called Derry. A malevolent entity was preying on the town’s children and literally devouring them. While the creature could assume the form of the kids’ greatest fears, it often took the form of Pennywise the Dancing Clown. The novel also took place 27 years later, in the early ’80s, when the now-grown kids reassembled to face Pennywise again.

The working title for the television series is Welcome to Derry, and it will explore life in the town before the events of It: Part One. Since the films moved the two time periods of the story to the ’80s and the present, the show will be set in the ’60s. It’s currently unknown if Bill Skarsgård is interested in reprising his role as Pennywise from the films. Regardless, Pennywise will have a major role on the series and the story will also explore his origin. The novel depicts Pennywise as a malevolent trans-dimensional being who came to Earth millions of years ago. That said, his origin has never fully been depicted on-screen before.

HBO Max hasn’t officially ordered the It prequel to series yet, so there is no start date for the show to begin production at this time.

