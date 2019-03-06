Digital Trends
Movies & TV

‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer

Chris Gates
By
Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek, who has hosted the game show Jeopardy! for almost 35 years, announced that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Trebek broke the news via a video message on the official Jeopardy! Twitter account. “Normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging,” Trebek said, “but I’m going to fight this.” With support from his family, his friends, and his fans, Trebek intends to keep working at until his Jeopordy! contract expires in 2022.

“Help me. Keep the faith, and we’ll win. We’ll get it done,” Trebek said. As CNN notes, the average 5-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer patients is 9%. Trebek is currently 78 years old.

Trebek’s career began in 1963, when he served as host for the Canadian music show Music Hop, although his stint on the program only lasted a single season. He moved into game shows shortly thereafter, hosting Canadian Broadcasting Corporation programs like the high school quiz competition Reach for the Top and Strategy.

In 1973, Trebek moved to the United States and began working for NBC as the host of The Wizard of Odds, and spent the ’70s and early ’80s presenting shows like High Rollers, The $128,000 Question, and Battlestars, in addition to making regular appearances as a panelist and competitor on other programs.

In 1984, Sony Pictures Television revived the popular quiz show Jeopardy!, which originally aired on NBC from 1968 to 1975, as a syndicated program with Trebek as the host. Trebek quickly became the de facto face of the series, and earned millions of fans for his no-nonsense attitude and dry sense of humor.

After the news regarding Trebek’s health broke, fans and celebrities alike expressed their support for Trebek on social media. Pat Sajak, the long-time host of Wheel of Fortune, tweeted, “there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined [than Trebek], and I would never bet against him.” Former Jeopardy! contestant Ken Jennings, who holds the record for the longest winning streak on the show, called Trebek “the last Cronkite: authoritative, reassuring TV voice you hear every night, almost to the point of ritual,” and said that he is “pulling” for the host.

If you want to see why Trebek has earned legions of fans all over the world, select episodes of the quiz show are available on both Netflix and Hulu, while new installments of the show’s 35th season air every day in syndication. Check your local TV listings for more information.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best romance movies on Netflix (March 2018)
Sandlot
Movies & TV

You’re killing me, Smalls! The Sandlot is getting a TV series with original cast

David Mikey Evans' beloved 1993 film The Sandlot, about a group of baseball-loving kids in 1962, is headed to television for a new series that follows the original cast of characters as adults.
Posted By Rick Marshall
luke perry dead at 52
Movies & TV

90210 and Riverdale actor Luke Perry dies days after suffering stroke

Luke Perry, the actor best-known for portraying Dylan McKay on the teen drama series Beverly Hills, 90210 during the 1990s, has died at age 52 following a massive stroke suffered several days earlier.
Posted By Rick Marshall
vizio m65 e0 m series review prod
Home Theater

March Madness is nearly here, so grab a deal on a new TV before the games begin

If you're looking for a new TV before all of the NCAA action begins, or maybe you've just been waiting to see what spring brings, now's the time to buy. We've rounded up some killer deals on new TVs with 4K, HDR, OLED, and more.
Posted By Simon Cohen
game of thrones season 8 news cast rumors 01
Movies & TV

Game of Thrones season 8's final battle is one of the biggest ever filmed

With the eighth and final season looming, Game of Thrones fever has officially become a pandemic. Our list of all the relevant news and rumors will help make the wait more bearable, if you don't mind spoilers.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Zachary Levi as Shazam
Movies & TV

Shazam! is full of slapstick superheroics in its second trailer

A magic word transforms 14-year-old Billy Batson into a superpowered adult, but that doesn't make the whole hero thing come easy, as DC Entertainment's latest Shazam! trailer demonstrates.
Posted By Chris Gates
game of thrones prequel series hbo 2 khaleesi dragons
Movies & TV

War looms large in first, full Game of Thrones season 8 trailer

HBO released the first, full-length Game of Thrones season 8 trailer, offering a glimpse of the war that will decide the fates of Westeros and the undead legions of The Night King.
Posted By Rick Marshall
the twilight zone
Movies & TV

Seth Rogen will enter The Twilight Zone with Jordan Peele

Get Out writer and director Jordan Peele is developing and hosting a reboot of the classic sci-fi anthology series The Twilight Zone for CBS All Access, and the show has a creepy trailer and a star-studded cast so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
GLOW best Netflix original series
Movies & TV

From Black Mirror to Russian Doll, these are the best Netflix Originals

Netflix's stable of content has grown quickly, and the streaming service now boasts dozens of shows produced in-house. Looking for the cream of the crop? These are our picks for the best Netflix Original series.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best action movies on netflix the raid
Movies & TV

Get your pulse racing with some of the best action movies currently on Netflix

In need of a movie that will really get your adrenaline pumping? Netflix offers a ton of films that fit the bill, along with a few you might want to avoid. Here, we rounded up the best action movies currently streaming on Netflix.
Posted By Will Nicol
Lord of the Rings
Movies & TV

Amazon might have confirmed the setting for its Lord of the Rings series

Amazon Studios is betting big on its Lord of the Rings prequel series, which has a multiseason commitment and a budget of more than $1 billion. The series' first season will arrive by 2021.
Posted By Rick Marshall, Nick Hastings
best black mirror episodes bandersnatch
Movies & TV

10 best 'Black Mirror' episodes are disturbing, mesmerizing, thought-provoking

After watching all 19 episodes across four seasons and one stand-alone movie, we've selected and ranked the best Black Mirror episodes released so far. Read on to find out if your favorite episode from the award-winning Netflix series made…
Posted By Christine Persaud, Rick Marshall
how to watch Game of Thrones online The Hound
Movies & TV

Ditch the torrents! How to watch Game of Thrones online

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular shows on TV, but unless you're a cable subscriber, finding a way to watch isn't always easy. Check out our guide on how to watch online, whether you prefer using HBO, Hulu, or Amazon.
Posted By Rick Marshall
good omens trailer
Movies & TV

Amazon’s Good Omens trailer welcomes you to the end of the world

Amazon released a new trailer for Good Omens, an adaptation of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's 1990 fantasy novel that follows an angel and a demon on a quest to stop the end of the world.
Posted By Rick Marshall
'Suicide Squad 2' news
Movies & TV

Idris Elba may replace Will Smith in the Suicide Squad sequel

Despite criticism of the first film, Suicide Squad proved successful enough to warrant a sequel. Here's everything we know about Suicide Squad 2 so far, including news, rumors, and casting updates.
Posted By Will Nicol