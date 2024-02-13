 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Like the hit Netflix documentary Lover, Stalker, Killer? Then watch these 3 great docs right now

Blair Marnell
By
Dave Kroupa in Lover, Stalker, Killer.
Netflix

True crime documentaries almost always play well on Netflix, but Lover, Stalker, Killer is the rare doc to land on top of the most popular movies on Netflix. One of the reasons why may be that it features the man at the center of the story, Dave Kroupa, as both a participant and an actor in the reenactments of his own story. As Kroupa relates it, he was casually dating Shanna Elizabeth “Liz” Golyar before also seeing Cari Farver. And when Kroupa’s relationship with Farver went sour, he received numerous threats and harassing messages from her. But there’s far more to the story than that.

Unlike many other Netflix true crime stories, Lover, Stalker, Killer is only a feature length documentary. If you liked this film and you’re looking for your next true crime binge, then these three documentaries are the ones you should watch next.

Recommended Videos

American Nightmare

Promo art of a woman from Netflix's American Nightmare.
Netflix

If you’ve ever seen the excellent David Fincher movie Gone Girl, than the real-life case of Aaron Quinn and Denise Huskins may sound familiar. American Nightmare recounts the 2015 home invasion incident in which Huskins was kidnapped and Quinn was forced to stay quiet. Police immediately suspected Huskins of killing his girlfriend. And when Quinn returned alive and relatively unharmed, the couple was accused of faking the entire ordeal.

Related

Unfortunately for Huskins and Quinn, the media believed the police representatives who cast suspicion on them. But the real story has twists that the original investigators overlooked. And they also reveal that this living nightmare that the couple went through was only the beginning.

Watch American Nightmare on Netflix.

My Lover, My Killer

One of the couples featured in the documentary My Lover, My Killer.
Netflix

The British documentary series, My Lover, My Killer, features 10 different couples whose relationships ran hot and cold. Tragically, all of the relationships featured on the show ended in murder.

The most striking thing about this show are the victims who couldn’t foresee ever being killed by their partners, even when there were red flags in the relationships. If they had been able to, perhaps their stories wouldn’t have ended so tragically.

Watch My Lover, My Killer on Netflix.

American Murder: The Family Next Door

An image of the Watts family from American Murder: The Family Next Door.
Netflix

To a certain extent, all domestic murder stories become hard to watch when they recount the brutal fate of the victims. American Murder: The Family Next Door is no exception. This film covers the Watts family murders from 2018 by slowly piecing together a portrait of the family and the events leading up to their deaths.

As this documentary demonstrates, the portrayal of these crimes in the media doesn’t always match the details shared by the family of the victims or even their killer. It’s also unsettling to learn how the victims died and why, as well as what was done to their bodies in the aftermath.

Watch American Murder: The Killer Next Door on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Like Netflix’s hit movie The Hill? Then watch these 3 movies right now
Colin Ford and Dennis Quaid in The Hill.

Despite only drawing meager numbers at the box office last summer, The Hill has found new life as one of the most popular movies on Netflix. It's based on the true story of Rickey Hill (Colin Ford), a young man whose degenerative spinal disease can't quell his passion for baseball. Over the objections of his parents, Pastor James Hill (Dennis Quaid) and Helen Hill (Jolle Carter), Rickey makes the ultimate gamble on himself to pursue his dream.

The Hill is both an inspirational underdog story and an exploration of faith. And it's far from the only film of its kind on Netflix. If you liked The Hill, you should watch these three movies on Netflix right now.
Soul Surfer (2011)

Read more
Like Griselda? Then watch these 3 Netflix crime shows right now
Sofía Vergara in Griselda.

Four-time Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara returns to the world of scripted television with Netflix's miniseries Griselda. Based on the life of notorious drug lord Griselda Blanco, also known as the Cocaine Godmother, the show chronicles her rise to infamy during the 1980s and her pivotal role during the Miami drug war.

Griselda is one of Netflix's most anticipated shows of 2024 and offers a worthy showcase for Vergara, who's no stranger to receiving acclaim for her small-screen performances. Fans who enjoy the series' gritty, tense tone will undoubtedly want to check out other similar projects tackling the same themes. Luckily, Netflix has its fair share of crime shows that share DNA similar to Griselda, presenting compelling takes on classic stories of crime, murder, betrayal, and corruption.
Narcos (2018-2021)

Read more
Like Netflix’s hit series American Nightmare? Then watch these 3 great true crime shows
A woman and man smile and pose for a photo.

True crime is one of those genres that never gets old. It feels like there’s a new true crime series out every week that has everyone talking. That is, until the next one comes along. It’s easy to get wrapped up in the sensational, sometimes unbelievable, but entirely true stories involving everything from murder to elaborate cons. One of the latest that has everyone talking, for example, is Netflix’s American Nightmare, a California story about a kidnapped woman who was described as the real-life Gone Girl.

But there are others, older and new, that are worth looking into. If you’re a fan of the true crime genre, these are the three underrated true crime shows that are perfect to cozy up with this winter. All three happen to be streaming on Netflix, home to some of the most gripping true crime series on TV today.
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (2021)

Read more