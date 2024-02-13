Like the hit Netflix documentary Lover, Stalker, Killer? Then watch these 3 great docs right now

True crime documentaries almost always play well on Netflix, but Lover, Stalker, Killer is the rare doc to land on top of the most popular movies on Netflix. One of the reasons why may be that it features the man at the center of the story, Dave Kroupa, as both a participant and an actor in the reenactments of his own story. As Kroupa relates it, he was casually dating Shanna Elizabeth “Liz” Golyar before also seeing Cari Farver. And when Kroupa’s relationship with Farver went sour, he received numerous threats and harassing messages from her. But there’s far more to the story than that.

Unlike many other Netflix true crime stories, Lover, Stalker, Killer is only a feature length documentary. If you liked this film and you’re looking for your next true crime binge, then these three documentaries are the ones you should watch next.

American Nightmare

If you’ve ever seen the excellent David Fincher movie Gone Girl, than the real-life case of Aaron Quinn and Denise Huskins may sound familiar. American Nightmare recounts the 2015 home invasion incident in which Huskins was kidnapped and Quinn was forced to stay quiet. Police immediately suspected Huskins of killing his girlfriend. And when Quinn returned alive and relatively unharmed, the couple was accused of faking the entire ordeal.

Unfortunately for Huskins and Quinn, the media believed the police representatives who cast suspicion on them. But the real story has twists that the original investigators overlooked. And they also reveal that this living nightmare that the couple went through was only the beginning.

Watch American Nightmare on Netflix.

My Lover, My Killer

The British documentary series, My Lover, My Killer, features 10 different couples whose relationships ran hot and cold. Tragically, all of the relationships featured on the show ended in murder.

The most striking thing about this show are the victims who couldn’t foresee ever being killed by their partners, even when there were red flags in the relationships. If they had been able to, perhaps their stories wouldn’t have ended so tragically.

Watch My Lover, My Killer on Netflix.

American Murder: The Family Next Door

To a certain extent, all domestic murder stories become hard to watch when they recount the brutal fate of the victims. American Murder: The Family Next Door is no exception. This film covers the Watts family murders from 2018 by slowly piecing together a portrait of the family and the events leading up to their deaths.

As this documentary demonstrates, the portrayal of these crimes in the media doesn’t always match the details shared by the family of the victims or even their killer. It’s also unsettling to learn how the victims died and why, as well as what was done to their bodies in the aftermath.

Watch American Murder: The Killer Next Door on Netflix.

