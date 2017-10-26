Hulu's official trailer for 'Marvel's Runaways' introduces 6 teen crime fighters

Why it matters to you The MCU continues to extend its reach as it arrives on Hulu.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding on Hulu, and the proof is in the preview. The streaming service unveiled its official trailer for Marvel’s Runaways in late October, giving fans their first look at the comic book-based superhero series.

Hulu first announced it had ordered a pilot for Runways in August 2016 after teaming up with Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. They serve as showrunners and co-writers, and will bring to the small screen a comic created by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alpohna. Schwartz and Savage are experts in creating addicting drama. Before Gossip Girl, the duo worked on another memorable teen drama, The O.C. Both shows had avid fan bases and ran for several successful seasons.

With Runaways, they tackled more unusual problems than your average high school student faces. The group of six teenagers at the center of the series discover that their parents work for an evil crime organization. As we see in the trailer, the horrifying truth draws them together after some kind of rift. As Nico (played by Lyrica Okano) puts it, “None of our parents are who we thought.” They decide to take action, which naturally leads to more conflict and suspense.

Schwartz and Savage executive produce alongside Jeph Loeb, executive producer and head of Marvel Television, and Jim Chory. Lis Rowinski is a producer.

“We’ve known the Runaways‘ story would make great television,” said Loeb in a statement when the pilot order was announced, “and being lucky enough to have Josh and Stephanie — who have time and again created shows that speak so genuinely to this exact audience — write and produce the series is nothing short of remarkable.”

Runaways adds to the growing list of Marvel live-action series on TV and streaming services. Many have emerged in recent years, including Netflix’s group of shows — Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders — and ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. There are more series on the way as well, including Freeform’s Cloak and Dagger.

Marvel’s Runaways premieres November 21.

Updated with the official trailer.