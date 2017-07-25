‘The Simpsons’ creator is making an animated Netflix series, ‘Disenchantment’

Why it matters to you This will be the first animated series the foul-mouthed Broad City star will act in.

The Simpsons are not streaming on Netflix, but subscribers may be getting the next best thing. Simpsons‘ creator Matt Groening will helm Disenchantment, his first animated series for Netflix that will feature voice acting from Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson and Eric Andre.

Disenchantment will be set in the medieval kingdom of Dreamland and follow the hilarious exploits of drunken princess Bean, voiced by Jacobson. Andre will voice the character of Luci, Bean’s personal demon. We will follow along through all the wacky misadventures of trolls, ogres, and other fantastical foes. “Ultimately,” Groening said in a press release. “Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you.”

The series will consist of 20 episodes split into two 10-episode seasons. It will stream on Netflix in 2018, but no release date has been announced. Reports of Groening working on an animated series for Netflix have been circulating since January 2016, so Tuesday’s news shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

Animation for Disenchantment will be handled by Rough Draft Studios, which did animation for Futurama, which Groening co-created. Rough Draft Studios was nominated for an outstanding animated program Emmy award in 2014 for its work on Futurama.

Netflix is hoping to continue its success with animated shows. The most recent seasons of F is For Family and BoJack Horseman are both nominated for the Emmy’s Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance award. Unfortunately, Netflix has yet to score its first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Animated Program. Groening has either won or been nominated for the award for either Futurama or The Simpsons every year from 1995 until 2016.

This must be good news for Broad City fans who were recently dealt some bad news. The Comedy Central cult favorite was originally scheduled to return for its fourth season on August 23. On Tuesday, it was announced the new season will be pushed back until September 13. In an interview with TV Line at San Diego Comic-Con, the Broad City stars revealed upcoming guests for season 4 include Steve Buscemi, RuPaul, Fran Drescher, and Wanda Sykes.