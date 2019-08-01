Movies & TV

The Replacements: How Mighty Thor shows superhero swaps are the MCU’s future

Chris Gates
By

Marvel Studios has a problem: It did its job too well.

Before 2008, Iron Man was a B-list superhero. Aside from Captain America’s shield and star-spangled uniform, people didn’t know much about the man behind the mask. Thor was better known as a figure from Norse mythology than a comic book character. Black Widow, Hawkeye, and the rest were bit-players at best.

Now, they’re some of the biggest stars in the world. Cap, Iron Man, Thor, and the rest of Marvel’s roster led Avengers: Endgame to the very top of the global box office, shattering records on to make the conclusion of the Infinity Stones arc the highest-grossing film of all time.

But while the characters are virtually immortal — Captain America #1 was published almost 80 years ago — the people behind them aren’t. Contracts expire. Actors move on. So now what?

(Warning: MCU spoilers abound below.)

mighty thor shows legacy characters are marvels future captain america 1

Avengers: Endgame provided a definitive end to Tony Stark and Steve Rogers’ stories, and both Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans seem to have put Marvel behind them. Following the events of Endgame, Scarlett Johansson and Natasha Romanoff are probably done after Black Widow, which is a prequel. The synopsis for the Disney+ series Hawkeye sure makes it sound like Jeremy Renner is on his way out. For now, Chris Hemsworth is up for more Thor, but he’s already played the character eight times. If the ninth is his last, nobody will be surprised.

But these aren’t just characters. They’re brands too. Big ones. They put viewers in theater seats, and they bring in quite a bit of money. Is Disney really going to abandon them?

Of course not. Disney isn’t about to sacrifice 11 years of work and hundreds of millions of dollars spent turning Marvel’s heroes into household names, and Thor: Love and Thunder could be a good indication of just how Marvel can both keep its most popular characters while bringing in new blood.

The Mighty Thor template

Aside from Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali as Blade, Comic-Con International’s biggest Marvel news was that Natalie Portman is returning to the MCU. Portman, who played Jane Foster in Thor and Thor: The Dark World, hasn’t recorded any new footage for Marvel since 2013 (her Endgame appearance was cobbled together from outtakes), and by all indications she’d put Marvel in the rear-view.

As such, it was a big surprise when Marvel revealed that not only would Portman’s Foster play a major role in Thor: Love and Thunder, but that she’s been deemed worthy enough to pick up Mjolnir and become the new, “Mighty” Thor.

Legacy characters — i.e. characters who assume pre-existing superhero identities when the original heroes retire or die — aren’t new to comic readers, but we haven’t really seen their like in the movies — not without a full-on reboot. Introducing a legacy character isn’t the same as recasting a role, like when Daniel Craig became the new James Bond, or when Tom Holland put on Spider-Man’s tights. In cases like that, it’s simply new actors playing the same role as their predecessors, usually accompanied by some sort of continuity reboot. With legacy characters, there’s a brand new character under the spandex with who has brand new stories to tell, while all the old canon and former characters remain intact.

The benefits of this approach are obvious. When Chris Hemsworth is tired of playing hero, Portman’s Mighty Thor could step in to take his place. Story-wise, everything that happened in the MCU up to that point still “counts,” Hemsworth gets to pursue new projects, and Disney and Marvel still have a Thor. Everyone wins.

Expect this to be a trend. The new Black Widow film features Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, another character who goes by Black Widow in the comics, and co-star Rachel Weiss says that her character is a Black Widow too. Natasha Romanoff might be gone, but if Marvel wants to keep the Black Widow mantel around, it has plenty of options. Similarly, Monica Rambeau, who went by Captain Marvel years before Carol Danvers did in the comics, was played by 11-year-old Akira Akbar in 2018’s Captain Marvel.

TV too

In fact, Marvel’s Disney+ series look like they’re explicitly designed to keep Marvel’s biggest names around, even without the actors who made them famous. From everything we’ve been told, Disney+’s Hawkeye is all about Clint Barton training his replacement, a young woman named Kate Bishop. Falcon and Winter Soldier will focus on Sam Wilson’s struggles as he becomes the new Captain America (Anthony Mackie says he’s already tried on the suit). In WandaVision, Teyonah Parris will portray her as an adult, bringing her one step closer to her superheroic destiny.

mighty thor shows legacy characters are marvels future monica rambeau captain marvel movie

To infinity and beyond

It’s easy to see how multiple other characters could be replaced going forward, too. In the Marvel Universe, a few different people have gone by Iron Man. All they really need is a suit. Similarly, Marvel is lousy with multicolored Hulk knock-offs — Bruce Banner isn’t the only person who’s susceptible to gamma radiation — and thanks to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Peter Parker’s successor Miles Morales is already a Hollywood star.

Of course, there’s one big difference between the comics and the movies. In the books, legacy characters are usually temporary. Eventually, Steve Rogers is going to return to pick up his shield. Two years ago, Natasha Romanoff died at the hands of an evil Captain America, but she’s already back in her black catsuit, fighting crime like nothing happened.

mighty thor shows legacy characters are marvels future black widow dies secret empire

That’s possible because pencil and ink drawings don’t age. They don’t have agents who demand $20 million paychecks. Actors do, and many of the current and upcoming MCU departures will probably stick. That makes the future of the MCU very unpredictable, and as a result, more exciting.

Now, Marvel Studios doesn’t need to keep Captain America, Thor, Hawkeye, and their ilk around. At this point, the Marvel name is bigger than any individual character, and the studio has proved adept at transforming obscure characters into major franchises. Before 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy film, it was a niche series. Shang-Chi hasn’t been relevant since the ’70s. The Eternals is downright obscure. 

Marvel’s habit of picking lesser-known characters from its 6,000-strong roster and making them the lynchpins of billion-dollar franchises won’t go away, and it shouldn’t. The results speak for themselves. And then there’s the latest X-Men and Fantastic Four reboots to look forward to. However, there’s no reason why Marvel can’t have it both ways, introducing new characters to keep things fresh, and embracing legacy characters to capitalize on the names that fans already know and love.

In other words: Steve Rogers, Tony Stark, Natasha Romanoff, and Clint Barton may be gone, but if the next Avengers team still has a Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, and Hawkeye, or some mix of the four with new heroes, don’t be too surprised.

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not reflect the beliefs of Digital Trends.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How much does Netflix cost? A breakdown of the streamer's plans
stream ufc 240 holloway vs edgar with espn
Deals

UFC 240: Predictions and how to watch Holloway vs. Edgar live tonight on ESPN+

UFC 240 is coming to Canada tonight at 10 p.m. ET for a July 27 showdown. Max Holloway vs. Edgar is a pay-per-view event that is going down inside Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, and you can live stream it at a discount.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best movies on hulu true grit
Movies & TV

The best movies streaming on Hulu right now (July 2019)

From dramas to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on hulu letterkenny
Movies & TV

Skip the sunshine this summer and watch the best shows on Hulu

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
8 times sci fi predictions the minority report
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now (July 2019)

Amazon Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be a major undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream first man
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream this week: Veronica Mars is back

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: First Man, Apollo 11, and Veronica Mars season 4.
Posted By Will Nicol
good omens trailer
Movies & TV

Prime-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite TV series currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Home Theater

With a rebrand imminent, AT&T is hoping you forget what DirecTV Now was

In August, AT&T's live TV streaming service, DirecTV Now, will be known as AT&T TV Now — not to be confused with AT&T TV, which is a separate platform — and will get a new app that reflects the rebranding.
Posted By Chris Gates
Bundyville Podcast
Movies & TV

The best new podcasts for the week of July 20, 2019: Bundyville and more

Feel like you’re drowning in podcasts? In this weekly series, we’ll help you pick out the best of the new and returning shows. This week’s picks include Bundyville's second season, romance novels, street racing, and the moon landing.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
movie tickets theater
Movies & TV

Battle of the movie ticket sites: How to make sense of the fledgling industry

MoviePass' troubles are well-known, but thankfully movie ticket subscription services like AMC Stubs A-List, Regal Unlimited, and Cinemark Movie Club have filled the void. Here's how the services compare.
Posted By Chris Gates, Rick Marshall
hawkeye release date news cast trailer jeremy renner
Movies & TV

Hawkeye: Everything we know about Marvel’s Disney+ series

Clint Barton is on his way out, but Hawkeye isn't. Marvel's upcoming Disney+ show will see Jeremy Renner will pass his codename on to Young Avenger Kate Bishop in a story based on Hawkeye's award-winning solo comics.
Posted By Chris Gates
best youtube channels tv
Home Theater

What is YouTube TV? Here’s everything you need to know

YouTube TV is becoming an increasingly major competitor to other streaming services. Not sure if the service might be right for you? Don’t worry, we have a guide detailing everything you could want to know about the service.
Posted By Josh Levenson, Rick Marshall
best streaming TV service
Home Theater

Cutting the cord? Let us help you find the best service for live TV streaming

There's a long list of live TV streaming services available to help you cut the cord and replace your traditional TV subscription. Each is different in important ways, and this guide will help you find the best one for you.
Posted By Chris Gates, Ryan Waniata
netflix martin scorsese the irishman robert deniro news de niro
Movies & TV

Step aside, De Niro. De-aging effects are The Irishman trailer's real star

The Irishman reunites director Martin Scorsese with frequent collaborators Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, as well as Al Pacino, but the Netflix movie's digital de-aging effects look like they'll be the film's real star.
Posted By Chris Gates, Keith Nelson Jr.
netflix cost pricing plan breakdown version 1448211655 yard device
Movies & TV

How much does Netflix cost? A breakdown of the streamer’s plans

Wondering how much a Netflix subscription costs? You're not the only one. That's why we put together a quick-hit guide covering all the Netflix plans, whether you want to opt for 4K streaming or a disc-based option.
Posted By Josh Levenson