Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Like Missing? Then watch these 5 thrillers that are just like it

David Caballero
By

Missing was one of 2023’s most pleasant surprises. The film stars Storm Reid as June Allen, a teenager whose mother goes on vacation to Colombia with her new boyfriend. When the couple disappears mysteriously, June takes matters into her own hands and begins an investigation from Los Angeles, using the considerable technological tools at her disposal. Missing is a standalone sequel to the 2018 film Searching and became a considerable sleeper hit, opening the possibility of a sequel.

Fans who loved Missing might be in the mood to watch other similar films exploring the same thematic issues. Whether it’s dealing with the many possibilities technology offers or just a good old-fashioned mystery that keeps audiences guessing and on edge, these thrillers are ideal companions for Missing. Indeed, fans can lie back and enjoy the mix of shudders and excitement that comes with watching these intense and suspenseful films.

Searching (2018)

John Cho looking at a phone in a poster for the movie Missing.

The ever-underrated John Cho stars in the 2018 screenlife thriller Searching. Set on computer and phone screens, the plot centers on David Kim, a father desperately trying to locate his missing daughter, Morgan, with the help of a police detective, played by Debra Messing.

Fans of Missing should undoubtedly check out Searching if they haven’t already. Twisting and hectic, the film makes the most out of its unique setting to deliver a compelling and gripping story that will keep audiences hooked. Searching further confirms Cho’s talents as a leading man and features a refreshingly against-type performance from sitcom star Messing, resulting in a must-watch thriller, especially for fans invested in the blossoming Searching cinematic universe.

Searching can be rented or purchased at a variety of digital outlets like Prime Video.

Prisoners (2013)

Jake Gyllenhaal looking pensive in the movie Prisoners

Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman star in Denis Villeneuve’s 2013 crime thriller Prisoners. The plot revolves around a desperate father who takes matters into his own hands following his six-year-old daughter’s disappearance. The film features an outstanding supporting cast, including Viola Davis, The Batman‘s Paul Dano, Melissa Leo, Maria Bello, and Terrence Howard.

Prisoners is among the most underrated movies on Netflix. Guided by Villeneuve’s firm hand and elevated by two career-best performances from Jackman and Gyllenhaal, Prisoners is a relentless and intense viewing experience that isn’t afraid to make audiences uncomfortable. Disturbing and eerie but undeniably rewarding, the film will satisfy thrill-seekers looking for an unforgettable mystery.

Prisoners can be streamed on Netflix.

Ratter (2015)

A couple at a coffee shop in the movie Ratter.

Ratter stars Ashley Benson as Emma, a graduate student in New York City. Unknown to her, she is the obsession of a mysterious stalker using her phone, tablet, and laptop to monitor her every move. Soon, the stalker becomes tired of only watching and decides to take action.

Stressful and genuinely scary, Ratter is an eye-opening examination of the dangers of being online 24/7. Few films do as great a job of showing how easy it is to turn technology against us as Ratter; yes, the stalker is the villain, but Emma’s technological devices are as much a part of the plot as he is, granting him everything he needs to make his move. Ratter is a chilling thriller that ends on an abrupt but undeniably effective note, leaving audiences shocked but still longing for more.

Ratter can be rented or purchased at a variety of digital outlets like Prime Video.

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Amy Ryan and Casey Affleck looking in the same direction in the movie Gone Baby Gone.

Ben Affleck’s directorial debut, the 2007 neo-noir thriller Gone Baby Gone, is among the most striking mysteries in modern cinema. Casey Affleck leads an impressive ensemble, including Michelle Monaghan, Beau is Afraid‘s Amy Ryan, Ed Harris, and Morgan Freeman, in the story about two Boston PIs looking into the disappearance of a young girl.

Gone Baby Gone is a challenging exploration of morality and belonging disguised as an old-fashioned noir mystery. The film is deceiving and includes one of the best-executed twists in modern cinema, proving Affleck’s directorial prowess. Featuring stellar work from Affleck and an Oscar-nominated turn from Ryan, Gone Baby Gone is the rare thriller that packs a deeper meaning behind its sordid façade.

Gone Baby Gone can be streamed on Max.

Profile (2018)

A young woman wearing a hijab and looking at the camera in the movie Profile.

Based on the non-fiction book The Skin of a JihadistProfile tells the story of British journalist Amy Whittaker. The film chronicles Whittaker’s efforts to go undercover in online militant extremist groups, only to find herself sucked into increasingly dangerous worlds, putting her life at risk.

Profile lives and dies with its screenlife approach to storytelling; it’s gimmicky, for sure, but effective enough to successfully pull the viewer into its world of distrust and chaos. The plot is slightly more ludicrous than most other thrillers, especially as it moves into the third act. However, Profile‘s ballsy style and Valene Kane’s committed performance make up for it, elevating Profile and turning it into a riveting cautionary tale about the dangers of online interactions.

Profile can be rented or purchased at a variety of digital outlets like Apple TV+.

