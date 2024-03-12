 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Why is this obscure 2020 pandemic thriller a hit on Netflix? And is it worth watching?

Blair Marnell
By
Jules Willcox in Alone.
Magnet Releasing

The Netflix algorithm can be difficult to predict, even for Netflix itself! Netflix can spend a ton of money on its own original films or movies from other studios, and yet there are still completely unheralded flicks like Alone that come out of nowhere to snag a spot on the list of the most popular movies on Netflix. We already picked Alone as one of the best thrillers on Netflix for the month of March, but that was before it became an unexpected phenomenon on the streamer.

Since Alone didn’t get a wide release in theaters, the vast majority of movie lovers may not realize why this survival thriller is taking off. That’s why we’re sharing three reasons why you should watch Alone on Netflix.

Recommended Videos

Jules Willcox has a breakthrough performance

Jules Willcox in Jessica on Alone.
Magnet Releasing

Jules Willcox has had a solid career playing supporting roles in film and TV, but she’s rarely had the chance to take a leading role. Now, four years after Alone was released, its sudden popularity could be very good news for Willcox. In the film, Willcox carries the narrative for long stretches of time, and she’s particularly good near the beginning of the movie. Willcox plays Jessica, a woman who is in a great deal of emotional pain, which is why she’s trying to make a new life for herself.

Related

The viewer gets to see Jessica wrestling with her inner demons before she’s forced to fight for her life, and that goes a long way toward building empathy with her. When Jessica has to slip into final girl mode to survive a killer, she proves to be a worthy movie heroine as well.

Marc Menchaca plays a chilling villain

Marc Menchaca in Alone.
Magnet Releasing

In his 2020 review for RogerEbert.com, writer Odie Henderson compared Marc Menchaca’s unnamed man to “an older version of The Simpsons’ Ned Flanders.” It’s a funny line, and an apt comparison because the movie reveals that Menchaca’s character is a family man who has a wife and kid. He gives off a very non-threatening vibe — when he’s not trying to kidnap or murder someone.

But that’s just the man’s public persona. Jessica sees the man as he really is. He’s the monster whom she has to outwit and defeat after he kidnaps and drugs her, before bringing her to the middle of nowhere. His menacing presence is in complete contrast with his physical appearance, but it’s the way that he psychologically torments Jessica that makes him scary. It’s not enough for the man to harm or kill her. She is his prey, and he enjoys the hunt.

It’s smarter than the average thriller

ALONE Official Trailer (2020) Survival Horror Movie

It says a lot about modern thrillers when one of the best aspects of Alone is that Jessica never behaves like a moron. She never trusts the man, and she completely rebuffs his attempts to get close to her before he finally kidnaps her.

When Jessica makes her escape from the man’s cabin, she doesn’t really make bad decisions. Without giving too much away, someone else makes a poor choice that affects Jessica. But she’s very competent, especially when it’s her life on the line.

Watch Alone on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (March 2024)
Millie Bobby Brown as Princess Eolide looking scared in Netflix's Damsel.

Although Netflix doesn't cultivate too many stars, this week's new additions to the best movies on Netflix feature Adam Sandler and Millie Bobbie Brown, a pair of performers whose most recent films have been on the streamer. Sandler's Spaceman arrived at the end of February, and it's now topping the list of the most popular movies on Netflix. Given Brown's enduring popularity from Stranger Things, we wouldn't be shocked if her new film, Damsel, climbs the ranks as well.

Somehow, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has actually placed even higher on Netflix's movie list this week than it did last week. Four months after its Netflix debut, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now in the no. 3 slot. No other film in recent memory on Netflix has had that kind of staying power.

Read more
The 50 best shows on Netflix in March 2024
The cast of The Gentlemen.

Netflix has been leaning more on acquired series this year, including Monk, Resident Alien, and the recently arrived Brooklyn Nine-Nine. But this week, Netflix has two big original series: The Gentlemen and The Signal. So crime and sci-fi fans will be well-served this week by those respective series, and one or both of them should land among the most popular shows on Netflix.

Of course, there will be more new shows coming to Netflix in March. But this is a strong way to kick off the month. Keep reading for our complete roundup of the best shows on Netflix right now. We update every Friday morning, and you can always find your next binge here.

Read more
The best classic movies on Netflix right now
Carrie Fisher and Tom Hanks in The Burbs.

Someone should tell Netflix that there were movies before 1970. the truth is that you just won't be able to find many of them under Netflix's classic movies category. Instead, Netflix only has a handful of classic movies from the '70s and '80s, several of which are going to be leaving soon. More specifically, The Blues Brothers, Chinatown, The Great Gatsby, and Beverly Hills Cop are all out the door as of March 31.

The good news is that Netflix has added a few more classic movies, including The 'Burbs, Animal House, Legal Eagles, and Out of Africa. That's a good blend of comedy, with a touch of drama and romance. So keep reading for the rest of our picks for the best classic movies on Netflix right now. Just because a movie is old doesn't mean it can't entertain.
The 'Burbs (1989)

Read more