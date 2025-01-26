 Skip to main content
5 most anticipated sci-fi shows of 2025, ranked

By
the cast of Zero Day on Netflix
Netflix

2025 is going to be a great year for sci-fi television. Fans can look forward to the return of hit shows like Foundation, Andor, and The Last of Us, and they’ll also be getting some excellent new series as well. It should be noted though that 2025 won’t see much hardcore, “traditional” sci-fi. There’s a chance that Star Trek: Starfleet Academy might premiere this year, but nothing has been confirmed, and it could be pushed to 2026.

Still, major streamers like Netflix, Hulu, and Max will all be premiering new shows that are either proper sci-fi or have sci-fi elements in 2025 — including a few highly anticipated prequel series. If you’re a sci-fi fan, check out these five shows you’ll want to watch in 2025, ranked by how anticipated they are.

Alien: Earth (Summer 2025)

An alien hatches from Earth in Alien Earth
20th Television

Release Date: Summer 2025 on Hulu

So far, Hulu has been pretty secretive about its new Alien series. The brief plot synopsis that’s been officially given says the show will center around a tactical crew investigating a mysterious vessel that crashed into Earth. But as they search for survivors, they end up finding the xenomorph.

It’s also been revealed that Alien: Earth will be a prequel, taking place two years before the original Alien film, fitting itself in between Alien: Covenant and Alien chronologically. With how big and iconic the Alien franchise is, Earth is not only one of the buzziest sci-fi shows of 2025, but it will likely be one of the year’s biggest premieres overall.

Zero Day

the cast of Zero Day on Netflix
Netflix

Release Date: February 20 on Netflix

Leaning more into the realistic side of sci-fi, Zero Day picks up shortly after a devastating cyberattack caused over 3,000 casualties by targeting various systems, leading to everything from plane crashes to mass riots. The day, now known as Zero Day, has gone down in infamy, and the terrorists are claiming to be potting another.

It’s up to a former president (Robert De Niro) to lead the investigation into who is causing the attacks and find out how they’re doing it. Joining De Niro will be an all-star ensemble cast including Angela Bassett, Connie Britton, Lizzy Caplan, and Jesse Plemons. If you loved Netflix’s Leave the World Behind, you’ll want to check out Zero Day.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Ser Duncan the Tall points his sword in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.
HBO

Release Date: Summer 2025 on Max

For better or for worse, one of the most anticipated sci-fi/fantasy series of 2025 will be the Game of Thrones prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Fans are heavily divided on the show already, with some looking forward to it and others worrying it won’t have the same vibe as the rest of the GOT franchise.

That’s because the show will actually be devoid of all sci-fi and fantasy elements. No dragons, magic, or White Walkers. However, it still takes place in the same world that contains all of GOT’s magic and fantasy. So, it will exist and be acknowledged, but not actually present. Regardless of whether it’s got fans excited or angry, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has certainly got people talking — and if you’re into “soft” sci-fi and fantasy, it might be the perfect show for you.

Ironheart

A car is destroyed in Disney's Ironheart
Marvel Studios

Release Date: Summer 2025 on Disney+

Taking place after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the new Disney+ series Ironheart follows Riri as she returns to Chicago and continues building iron suits. But her talents and desire to help the world naturally earn her lots of enemies who want to ensure she fails.

Some are calling Ironheart an unofficial spiritual sequel to Iron Man, while others are looking forward to seeing the continuation of the Black Panther franchise. In fact, Black Panther has become such a big hit for Marvel that another spin-off series is also in the works (and expected for a 2025 release) called Eyes of Wakanda, and Black Panther 3 is expected to begin production later in the year.

Murderbot

The book cover for Murderbot
Tor Books

Release Date: Fall 2025 on Apple TV+ 

Inspired by the Murderbot Diaries book series by Martha Wells, Apple TV+’s upcoming sci-fi series centers around a defense droid (Alexander Skarsgard) who gains sentience. But in order to keep himself safe, he must hide the fact that he’s now self-aware and able to make decisions for himself. He also has to come to grips with humanity’s weakness, anger, rage, and often irrational and self-detrimental logic.

So far the book series has released seven novels and has won Hugo and Nebula awards, so the franchise has a large fanbase that’s eager to see the adaptation. Apple TV+ is also looking to cement itself as a leader in sci-fi, with its shows like Silo, Foundation, For All Mankind, and Constellation already being hits for the streamer.

