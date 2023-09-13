 Skip to main content
Destiny awaits on Mars in For All Mankind season 4 teaser

Blair Marnell
By

With the release of new seasons of Invasion and Foundation, as well as the premiere of Silo, 2023 has already been a banner year for sci-fi on Apple TV+. And later this fall, one of the very first original series on Apple TV+, For All Mankind, will return for its fourth season. Unlike the other science fiction shows on Apple TV+, For All Mankind has no ray guns, aliens, or any real fantastical elements. Instead, it’s a very grounded story about an alternate timeline where the space race never ended. As you can see in the first teaser trailer for season 4, this corner of the multiverse is very different from our own.

For All Mankind — Helios Recruitment | Season 4 | Apple TV+

This teaser is an in-universe recruitment video for Helios Aerospace, the private company that beat both the U.S. and the Soviet Union to Mars. Happy Valley is the name of the Martian colony, and it’s also undergone some significant changes in the time jump to season 4. By 2003, “the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working toward.”

A female astronaut poses on Mars in a recruitment video from For All Mankind.
Sony Pictures TV

Joel Kinnaman will reprise his role as Edward “Ed” Baldwin alongside other returning cast members, including Wrenn Schmidt as Margo Madison, Krys Marshall as Danielle Poole, Edi Gathegi as Dev Ayesa, Cynthy Wu as Kelly Baldwin, and Coral Peña as Aleida Rosales. The newest additions to the cast for season 4 include Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern, and Svetlana Efremova.

For All Mankind season 4 will premiere on Friday, November 10 on Apple TV+.

