For All Mankind’s new teaser announces season 3 premiere

Apple TV+‘s For All Mankind is one of the more original sci-fi series to come along in years. Instead of portraying a universe where aliens are real, it depicts a very convincing alternate reality in which the Soviet Union was the first country to make it to the moon. Consequently, the space race never ended. And in the new teaser for For All Mankind season 3, humanity’s efforts have resulted in the first-ever manned mission to Mars … in 1995.

Additionally, Apple TV+ released a brief synopsis for the new season, as well as the release date for the third season premiere: “In this alt-history timeline, the global superpowers set their sights on the red planet in the newest leg of the space race. In uncharted territory, the competition to land on Mars first is only the beginning. For All Mankind season 3 lands June 10.”

Each of the first two seasons of For All Mankind has taken place over the course of a decade or more, starting in the late ’60s and extending to the late ’80s. As noted above, the new season takes place in the mid-’90s as Mars marks the next turning point for humanity’s destiny in the stars.

Joel Kinnaman will reprise his role as Edward Baldwin, alongside Jodi Balfour as Ellen Wilson, Sonya Walger as Molly Cobb, Krys Marshall as Danielle Poole, Wrenn Schmidt as Margo Madison, Coral Peña as Aleida Rosales, Shantel VanSanten as Karen Baldwin, Cynthy Wu as Kelly Baldwin, and Casey Johnson as Danny Stevens. Edi Gathegi will also be a part of the cast this season as Dev Ayesa.

For All Mankind was created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi. Wolpert and Nedivi are also the showrunners, and the series is produced by Sony Pictures Television for Apple TV+.

Editors' Recommendations