5 most anticipated Apple TV+ shows of 2024, ranked

Apple might not introduce as many series as some of the other competing streaming services. But if 2023 is any indication, the TV shows that are released on Apple TV+ are, more often than not, top-notch. In fact, some of the most exciting new shows introduced in 2023 overall include Apple TV+ titles like Silo, Shrinking, Hijack, and most recently, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

A new slate of TV shows from all the top streaming services and traditional linear networks is being released this year. But when it comes to the most anticipated Apple TV+ shows of 2024, these 5 make the cut.

5. Criminal Record (January 12)

Peter Capaldi and The Good Fight’s Cush Jumbo star in this British crime thriller about two detectives working on an investigation together. In a trope we’ve seen repeatedly, Detective Sergeant June Lenker (Jumbo) is a rookie who is just making a name for herself, while Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty (Capaldi) is a seasoned veteran. But their working together is under much darker and more tense circumstances than you might see in a traditional show about an unlikely cop pairing.

The two are both drawn to a specific cold case through a mysterious anonymous call. It appears there might be secrets that could blow the case open and threaten careers, and not everyone is on board with opening this Pandora’s Box. Criminal Record is poised to be an exciting addition to the Apple TV+ line-up with themes of race, institutional failure, and justice.

Palm Royale (March 20)

Bridesmaids star Kristin Wiig tries her hand at the small screen in Palm Royale as Maxine, a woman desperate to join high society in Palm Beach and willing to do almost anything to achieve it. Palm Royale explores the question of how much is worth sacrificing to gain social status. Set in 1969, the incredible cast alone makes Palm Royale worth checking out. Who does that include?

The series also stars Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, and comedy TV legend Carol Burnett. Originally called Mr. & Mrs. American Pie, Palm Royale is based on the Juliet McDaniel novel of the same name.

Franklin (TBD)

Michael Douglas takes on the tall order of portraying Benjamin Franklin in Franklin, a limited series that explores Franklin’s surprising achievement in convincing France to underwrite America’s attempt at democracy. Based on the book A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America by Stacy Schiff, Franklin was at the ripe age of 70 at the time, but his incredible charisma and fame helped him achieve the unthinkable in his career.

Franklin was integral to America winning the Revolution, from his outmaneuvering of British spies and other hostiles to his engineering of the Franco-American alliance in 1778 and his peace treaty with England in 1783. Douglas is a fitting veteran actor to take on the role, and with him starring in Franklin, it’s no surprise the series is one of Apple TV+’s most anticipated for the year.

Constellation (February 21)

After her long mission in space ends following disaster, astronaut Jo (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’s Noomi Rapace) returns to Earth only to find that some parts of her life are mysteriously missing. Promising plenty of action, space adventure, and psychological thrills, Jo fights to expose a truth she believes about the history of space travel and get back what she has lost. Constellation is described as an “exploration of the dark edges of human psychology.”

Also starring Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul’s Jonathan Banks, Constellation is created and written by Peter Harness, who has written for shows like Doctor Who and Wallander. The show marks the third collaboration between Apple TV+ and director Michelle McLaren, who previously worked on other Apple TV+ hit shows, The Morning Show and Shining Girls.

Masters of the Air (January 26)

Based on the Donald L. Miller book Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany, Masters of the Air is about the 100th Bomb Group of the United States Army Forces. Set during World War II, this group was named the “Bloody Hundredth” after garnering a reputation for losing many men while undergoing combat missions. They risk their lives every day, and the series touches on the group member and their courage, losses, and triumphs.

As a companion series to Band of Brothers and The Pacific, Masters of the Air is the first series Apple Studios has produced alongside actor Tom Hanks’ Playtone production company and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television. Starring Austin Butler (Dune: Part Two), Callum Turner (The Boys in the Boat), and Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin, Saltburn), the movie has been in the works since 2021 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

