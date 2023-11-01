Netflix has always been good at churning out solid, funny comedies for every conceivable demographic. With Old Dads, Bill Burr’s new comedy about three men in middle age who slowly discover that they are out of step with the world around them, Netflix has made a new classic for anyone who likes sharp comedy about the way the world is changing.

If you’ve already watched Old Dads, there are several other Netflix comedies that may scratch that same itch. Here are three Netflix comedies like Old Dads that you should definitely check out.

Recommended Videos

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (2017)

Although it has more of a world-weary edge than Old Dads, The Meyerowitz Stories tells the interlocking tales of three siblings as they deal with their father’s declining health.

Featuring outstanding performances from Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler, the movie has enough outright comedy about fatherhood and growing old to get you laughing, but it’s also a fairly touching movie about what it means to be a sibling when all of you have left the nest. Noah Baumbach is famous for writing sharp, incisive scripts that are also deeply funny, and The Meyerowitz Stories delivers exactly that.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021)

An animated story that follows a family of four who find that they are humanity’s last hope in the face of an alien invasion, The Mitchells vs. the Machines is really a comedy about a father and a daughter who need to find a way to reconnect.

The movie features plenty of jokes about the disconnect between generations, but it takes those ideas seriously and is empathetic with both the father and the daughter in regard to the coldness that has grown between them. The Mitchells vs. the Machines is a sharply edited action comedy with smart animation, but it’s also a smart movie about the ways time can pass you by.

Me Time (2022)

A great comedy about dudes being bros, Me Time stars Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart as two best friends who have more recently grown apart from one another. Hart plays a stay-at-home dad who finds himself with some free time, so he decides to join Wahlberg’s character for an all-out rager. Filled with the kind of debauchery that you see less and less of in modern comedy Me Time proves that Wahlberg and Hart have great chemistry with one another. The movie also takes just enough time to ensure that we take its central friendship seriously, only to interrupt it at regular intervals with the kind of shenanigans you might expect from a great comedy.

Editors' Recommendations