 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 Netflix comedies like Bill Burr’s Old Dads you should watch right now

Joe Allen
By

Netflix has always been good at churning out solid, funny comedies for every conceivable demographic. With Old Dads, Bill Burr’s new comedy about three men in middle age who slowly discover that they are out of step with the world around them, Netflix has made a new classic for anyone who likes sharp comedy about the way the world is changing.

If you’ve already watched Old Dads, there are several other Netflix comedies that may scratch that same itch. Here are three Netflix comedies like Old Dads that you should definitely check out.

Recommended Videos

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (2017)

Although it has more of a world-weary edge than Old DadsThe Meyerowitz Stories tells the interlocking tales of three siblings as they deal with their father’s declining health.

Related

Featuring outstanding performances from Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler, the movie has enough outright comedy about fatherhood and growing old to get you laughing, but it’s also a fairly touching movie about what it means to be a sibling when all of you have left the nest. Noah Baumbach is famous for writing sharp, incisive scripts that are also deeply funny, and The Meyerowitz Stories delivers exactly that.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021)

An animated story that follows a family of four who find that they are humanity’s last hope in the face of an alien invasion, The Mitchells vs. the Machines is really a comedy about a father and a daughter who need to find a way to reconnect.

The movie features plenty of jokes about the disconnect between generations, but it takes those ideas seriously and is empathetic with both the father and the daughter in regard to the coldness that has grown between them. The Mitchells vs. the Machines is a sharply edited action comedy with smart animation, but it’s also a smart movie about the ways time can pass you by.

Me Time (2022)

A great comedy about dudes being bros, Me Time stars Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart as two best friends who have more recently grown apart from one another. Hart plays a stay-at-home dad who finds himself with some free time, so he decides to join Wahlberg’s character for an all-out rager. Filled with the kind of debauchery that you see less and less of in modern comedy Me Time proves that Wahlberg and Hart have great chemistry with one another. The movie also takes just enough time to ensure that we take its central friendship seriously, only to interrupt it at regular intervals with the kind of shenanigans you might expect from a great comedy.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
This controversial Al Pacino movie is now streaming on Netflix. Here’s why you should watch it
Al Pacino in Scarface.

Netflix has gotten off to a strong start in October thanks to new additions to the film library. That includes Scarface, one of the seminal films of the 1980s. Scarface initially joined the list of the 10 most popular movies on Netflix, and it remains one of the most-watched films of the month.

Scarface is technically a remake of the 1932 film with the same name, but it largely goes in its own direction. Al Pacino stars as Tony Montana, a Cuban refugee who wills himself to the top of the drug trade in Miami while leaving countless bodies in his wake. He's a quintessential antihero and one of the most memorable characters that Pacino has ever played.

Read more
3 movies like Netflix’s Reptile you should watch in October
The cast of Reptile in a poster for the film.

This week, Netflix has premiered Reptile, a new neo-noir crime thriller co-written by Benicio del Toro, Benjamin Brewer, and director Grant Singer. And it's a throwback to similar movies in the genre from the 1990s and early 2000s. Del Toro stars in the film as Detective Tom Nichols, a man who is tasked with solving the brutal murder of Summer Elswick (Matilda Lutz). Summer's boyfriend, Will Grady (Justin Timberlake), discovered her body, but he can't escape suspicion for her death. In fact, there seems to be no shortage of male suspects who were involved in Summer's life.

However, the film is about more than just the case. While Tom's wife, Judy Nichols (Alicia Silverstone), is able to share her insights into Summer's murder, her relationship with Tom may not be what it seems. And Tom's life will soon unravel before his eyes.

Read more
The Wolf of Wall Street is popular on Netflix right now. Here’s why you should watch it (again)
Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street.

There are so many weird, strange, and even obscure films that find their way to the top of the most popular movies on Netflix that it's refreshing to see a terrific film like The Wolf of Wall Street march up the charts. While we could give you several reasons why this is the single best movie to watch in September, we're going to narrow it down to three reasons to watch The Wolf of Wall Street on Netflix.

This film is also a timely choice because director Martin Scorsese and his frequent collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio are reteaming soon for The Killers of the Flower Moon later this year. Scorsese and DiCaprio have made some great films together over the past two decades, but we believe that The Wolf of Wall Street is a superior choice because it breaks the mold from Scorsese's previous movies while also giving DiCaprio a chance to play a very different kind of leading man. This flick also happens to have the star-marking turn for the actress who headlined the highest-grossing movie of 2023: Margot Robbie. So sit back and relax as we share our three reasons to watch The Wolf of Wall Street on Netflix this month.
Margot Robbie lights up the screen in her breakout role

Read more