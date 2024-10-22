Netflix continues to bolster its fall slate with original movies and new licensed content. One of the streamer’s biggest additions this month is A Quiet Place Part II, John Krasinski’s sequel to his popular horror thriller. If you’re looking for more horror, then check out It Chapter Two and Scream. Other popular movies include Woman of the Hour, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and Lonely Planet.

One of Netflix’s most popular genres is comedy. The comedy genre has plenty of options, from rom-coms and award-winners to raunchy teen humor and family movies. This fall, consider watching several of these comedy movies, including a charming rom-com with budding stars, a Halloween comedy, and a murder mystery.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Hit Man (2024)

With the year almost over, it’s time to look back at some of the best films of 2024 and give them a rewatch. Richard Linklater’s Hit Man should be on that list. Glen Powell stars as Gary Johnson, a nerdy college professor who also works part time for the police department in sting operations. Gary works on the technology for each appointment, aka the smart guy in the van.

Gary is forced to enter the field and run the operation when the team is down a man. Much to the team’s dismay, Gary knocks it out of the park and becomes their full-time fake hit man. After a run of successful performances, Gary disobeys orders when he helps a woman (Adria Arjona) call off a hit. Even worse, Gary begins a relationship with her, putting both of their lives in danger. Hit Man is a funny, sexy, and entertaining rom-com with two star-making performances from Powell and Arjona.

Stream Hit Man on Netflix.

EuroTrip (2004)

It may not be the European excursion you want, but EuroTrip is the hilarious journey you should witness. As soon as he graduates high school, Scott Thomas (Scott Mechlowicz) experiences a brutal breakup in a humiliating fashion. In need of a rebound, Scott heads to Europe to meet his beautiful German pen pal, Mieke (Jessica Boehrs).

Scott brings along his friends for the ride: Cooper Harris (Jacob Pitts), a sarcastic slacker, and a pair of twins, Jenny (Michelle Trachtenberg) and Jamie (Travis Wester). The plan is simple: see some sights, have a few adventures, and meet up with Mieke. A few missed stops, language barrier difficulties, and a robbery throw a wrench in their plans. And yes, the A-list Oscar-winning actor making a cameo in the party scene is the guy you’re thinking about.

Stream EuroTrip on Netflix.

Hubie Halloween (2020)

Go into Hubie Halloween with an open mind because it’s one of Adam Sandler’s best Netflix comedies. In Salem, Massachusetts, Hubie Dubois (Sandler) is a kind delicatessen employee who frequently finds himself getting the short end of the stick. Most of the town uses Hubie as their punching bag, subjecting him to cruel pranks.

On October 31, Hubie volunteers as the “Halloween Monitor,” a volunteer where he patrols the town for the holiday. What Hubie didn’t expect was to witness a kidnapping. Feeling obligated to act, Hubie springs into action and tries to save the day. It’s not Billy Madison or Happy Gilmore, but Hubie Halloween is a sweet surprise.

Stream Hubie Halloween on Netflix.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Relieve the craziness and insanity of high school in Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Directed by Amy Heckerling and written by Cameron Crowe, Fast Times follows a group of students at Ridgemont High School over one school year. Stacy Hamilton is a freshman who wants to get laid. Her older brother, Brad (Judge Reinhold), wants to enjoy his senior year. Mark Ratner (Brian Backer) is a nice guy who likes Stacy. Mark’s best friend, Mike Damone (Robert Romanus), gets involved romantically with Stacy, complicating their friendship.

Then, there’s Jeff Spicoli (Sean Penn), a slacker who only cares about when he can catch the next wave. Overall, Fast Times is about a bunch of inexperienced teens navigating sex, relationships, and partying. Yet it’s the memorable characters, especially Spicoli, that elevate Fast Times to legendary status.

Stream Fast Times at Ridgemont High on Netflix.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

While Glass Onion is more mystery than comedy, there are still plenty of laughs. Plus, Netflix has it in the comedy section, so we’re counting it. After solving the Thrombey murder, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is invited to a murder mystery game at the Glass Onion, an island mansion owned by tech mogul Miles Bron (Edward Norton).

The attendees include Birdie Jay (Goldie Hawn), Duke Cody (Dave Bautista), Claire Debella (Agatha All Along‘s Kathryn Hahn), and Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe). The party is a huge hit and goes off without a hitch … until one of the guests dies. Luckily, Blanc is in attendance, and he knows a thing or two about solving a mystery. Once again, Craig has the time of his life playing Blanc, and Johnson has another winning blockbuster in Glass Onion.

Stream Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Netflix.