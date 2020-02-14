Netflix has an impressive track record when it comes to original animated series, from the critically acclaimed Trollhunters to the more adult-themed Castlevania. Judging by the voice cast for Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the streaming service is continuing to aim high with its spin on the He-Man universe.

Created by Kevin Smith and produced for Netflix by Mattel Television and Powerhouse Animation Studio — the same studio responsible for the aforementioned, wildly popular Castlevania series — Masters of the Universe: Revelation is based on the Masters of the Universe franchise that gave the world He-Man, Skeletor, and other iconic characters, as well as their action figures. Netflix revealed the full voice cast for the series February 14, and it immediately generated a lot of buzz due to the presence of Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, and other well-known actors.

Among the noteworthy pairings of actor and character are Star Wars franchise actor Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Game of Thrones actress Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, actor and musician Henry Rollins as Tri-Klops, Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena, and Justin Long as Roboto. In a bit of cheer-worthy casting, Smith’s frequent collaborator, Jason Mewes, will voice the skunk-like character Stinkor, while Candyman star and horror movie veteran Tony Todd will voice the skeletal villain Scare-Glow.

Alan Oppenheimer, who voiced a multitude of characters on the original Masters of the Universe cartoon, will voice Moss Man in Revelation.

Although the original franchise put muscled protagonist He-Man front and center, the synopsis for Revelation suggests that the series could focus a bit more on some of the other colorful characters in the Masters of the Universe canon.

“A radical return to Eternia, Revelation is a direct sequel series to the classic era of Masters of the Universe,” reads the show’s synopsis. “Featuring fan-favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Ma,n and the vile legions of snake mountain! After a ferocious final battle forever fractures Eternia, it’s up to Teela to solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe saga fans have waited 35 years to see!”

There’s no official premiere date for Netflix and Mattel’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation at this point.

