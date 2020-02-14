Movies & TV

Netflix’s He-Man series recruits Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Henry Rollins, more

Netflix has an impressive track record when it comes to original animated series, from the critically acclaimed Trollhunters to the more adult-themed Castlevania. Judging by the voice cast for Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the streaming service is continuing to aim high with its spin on the He-Man universe.

Created by Kevin Smith and produced for Netflix by Mattel Television and Powerhouse Animation Studio — the same studio responsible for the aforementioned, wildly popular Castlevania series — Masters of the Universe: Revelation is based on the Masters of the Universe franchise that gave the world He-Man, Skeletor, and other iconic characters, as well as their action figures. Netflix revealed the full voice cast for the series February 14, and it immediately generated a lot of buzz due to the presence of Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, and other well-known actors.

Among the noteworthy pairings of actor and character are Star Wars franchise actor Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Game of Thrones actress Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, actor and musician Henry Rollins as Tri-Klops, Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena, and Justin Long as Roboto. In a bit of cheer-worthy casting, Smith’s frequent collaborator, Jason Mewes, will voice the skunk-like character Stinkor, while Candyman star and horror movie veteran Tony Todd will voice the skeletal villain Scare-Glow.

Alan Oppenheimer, who voiced a multitude of characters on the original Masters of the Universe cartoon, will voice Moss Man in Revelation.

Although the original franchise put muscled protagonist He-Man front and center, the synopsis for Revelation suggests that the series could focus a bit more on some of the other colorful characters in the Masters of the Universe canon.

“A radical return to Eternia, Revelation is a direct sequel series to the classic era of Masters of the Universe,” reads the show’s synopsis. “Featuring fan-favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Ma,n and the vile legions of snake mountain! After a ferocious final battle forever fractures Eternia, it’s up to Teela to solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe saga fans have waited 35 years to see!”

There’s no official premiere date for Netflix and Mattel’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation at this point.

