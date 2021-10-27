Masters of the Universe: Revelation — Part 1 was unexpectedly divisive among fans, especially those who felt that Prince Adam/He-Man was sidelined in favor of Teela. But if you thought that first story arc meant the end of He-Man, then you’d better think again.

Netflix has debuted the first trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation — Part 2, and it quickly reveals how Prince Adam survived his seemingly mortal wounds at the end of the first arc. In this new era, Skeletor has both halves of the sword of power and ultimate control of Eternia. However, Skeletor needs the sword, and Adam doesn’t. That’s the revelation here. Adam can call upon the power at any time, but there are consequences for doing so without a conduit to focus it.

Enter Savage He-Man, the most powerful incarnation of He-Man to date.

According to Mattel and Netflix, Savage He-Man has the power of 10 He-Mans. What he doesn’t have are the heart and intellect of Adam himself. Savage He-Man is simply an uncontrollable force of nature who might be just as dangerous to his allies as he is to his enemies. And for the first time since his return, Skeletor feels fear again.

As for Teela, it looks like her heroic journey is far from over. Unlike some outrageous claims that Teela would be Grayskull’s new champion, it appears that she is embracing her destiny as the new Sorceress. The current Sorceress is Teela’s mother, which Teela was never allowed to know on the original Masters of the Universe animated series. There’s no more need for secrets as Eternia faces its darkest hour to date.

Thankfully, the trailer hints at the return of another hero from beyond the grave.

Chris Wood and Sarah Michelle Gellar headline the series as the voices of Prince Adam/He-Man and Teela, respectively. Mark Hamill also stars as Skeletor alongside Liam Cunningham as Duncan/Man-At-Arms, Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, Diedrich Bader as King Randor and Trap Jaw, Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena, Stephen Root as Cringer/Battle Cat, Griffin Newman as Orko, and Susan Eisenberg as the Sorceress.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation — Part 2 will premiere on Netflix on Tuesday, November 23.

