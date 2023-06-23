Summer tends to be the time for blockbuster movies, with all of the action, adventure, and superheroes you could ever ask for. But this week, No Hard Feelings is attempting to carve out a place for comedies as well. Jennifer Lawrence headlines the film as Maddie, a young woman in her early ’30s who is facing financial ruin when she loses her car to repossession. That’s when Maddie sees an unusual Craigslist ad that promises her a new car if she can seduce a 19-year-old, Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman), and get him ready for life at college.

Percy’s parents are played by Matthew Broderick (who knows a thing or two about teenage sex comedies) and Laura Benanti. They are the ones who employ Maddie to date their son. However, despite her obvious physical attributes, Maddie discovers that it is very difficult to win over Percy and get him to take things to the next level.

Natalie Morales co-stars in the film alongside Scott MacArthur, The Bear‘s Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Hasan Minhaj, and Kyle Mooney. Gene Stupnitsky directed the film and co-wrote the script with John Phillips. And now, we’ll tell you if No Hard Feelings is streaming.

Is No Hard Feelings streaming?

No, not yet. No Hard Feelings has only just opened in theaters today, and it may have found one of the few viable weekends of the early summer. Both The Flash and Elemental failed to make much of a splash at the box office last weekend, which may give No Hard Feelings a better chance at a high opening. The Flash is expected to repeat at #1 regardless of its middling numbers, but No Hard Feelings could conceivably finish in second place.

This is also a test of Lawrence’s star power since she hasn’t appeared on the big screen since 2019’s infamous flop, Dark Phoenix. Can Lawrence reclaim her status as a box office draw? The jury is out for now.

Will No Hard Feelings be available to stream at home?

Yes, but not soon. Because No Hard Feelings is being released by Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures, it’s not going to be streaming under an accelerated 30-to-45-day window. Sony has no streaming service of its own, which is why the studio has a deal with Netflix. But there is usually a four-to-six-month gap between Sony’s theatrical debuts and their first appearance on Netflix. Under that timetable, No Hard Feelings should be available to stream on Netflix before the end of 2023.

Sony also has a second window streaming deal with Disney, which takes effect after Netflix’s first window closes. Given No Hard Feeling‘s R-rating, it will likely go to Hulu instead of Disney+ when the second window period arrives in 2024.

Is No Hard Feelings worth watching in theaters?

Comedies have been struggling in theaters for years. There just aren’t that many breakout comedy hits at the box office anymore. Additionally, No Hard Feelings has gotten largely middle-of-the-road reviews, with the exception of Lawrence herself. By all accounts, Lawrence really goes all out in this film, and she fully embraces the comedy genre. She even fearlessly bares it all for one of the movie’s most memorable scenes, which once again reinforces the fact that this is an R-rated movie.

No Hard Feelings is now playing in theaters.

