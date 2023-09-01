In a world where franchises seem to go on forever, The Equalizer 3 really does look like it’s the end of the road for Robert McCall. Denzel Washington is once again playing the ex-CIA agent, but the third and final movie in the Equalizer trilogy finds McCall attempting to find some peace. Much to his surprise, McCall discovers what he’s looking for in a remote fishing village on the coast of Italy. Unfortunately, McCall’s new life is disrupted by the iron grip that the Sicilian mafia has on his adopted town, and McCall can only restrain himself so long before he feels compelled to act in the only way that he knows how.

Dakota Fanning co-stars in the film as Emma Collins, a CIA agent who is mystified when McCall reaches out to her with a tip that reveals the full scale of the mafia’s activities. This movie also marks the first on-screen reunion of Washington and Fanning since they co-starred in Man on Fire in 2004. Andrea Scarduzio also stars as mafia boss Vincent Quaranta, a man whose capacity for violence may match McCall’s.

Now, we’ll tell you the answer to the question that brought you here.

Is The Equalizer 3 streaming?

No, not yet. To date, Sony has yet to release a major motion picture in theaters and on streaming on the same day. The primary reason for that is Sony doesn’t have a streaming service of its own. So for now, The Equalizer 3 is exclusive to theaters and it’s the only major release over Labor Day weekend. As fate would have it, The Equalizer 3‘s biggest competition may be Gran Turismo, another film from Sony Pictures that narrowly finished ahead of Barbie last weekend. This logjam was Sony’s doing, since it pushed back Gran Turismo two weeks from its original release date.

There’s also a strong chance that Barbie could reclaim its crown on top of the box office if The Equalizer 3 has a weak opening. The previous film in the franchise, The Equalizer 2, opened to $35.8 million in 2018. The Equalizer 3 will probably not be able to match that number over two days, but the extra day of the holiday weekend could make up for that. We will know for certain this weekend.

Will The Equalizer 3 be available to stream at home?

Yes, but probably not until next year. Sony Pictures has a deal lined up with Netflix for the first streaming window of its theatrical releases. However, Sony doesn’t tend to rush its movies to streaming no matter how they perform at the box office. It’s very unlikely that The Equalizer 3 will stream on Netflix before the end of 2023, but a VOD and 4KHD and Blu-ray release will likely happen in October or November.

Sony and Disney have a second window deal in place once Netflix’s first window option expires. So at some point, The Equalizer 3 will probably stream on Hulu, but perhaps not until 2025 at the earliest.

The Equalizer 3 is now playing in theaters.

