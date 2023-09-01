 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Is The Equalizer 3 streaming?

Blair Marnell
By

In a world where franchises seem to go on forever, The Equalizer 3 really does look like it’s the end of the road for Robert McCall. Denzel Washington is once again playing the ex-CIA agent, but the third and final movie in the Equalizer trilogy finds McCall attempting to find some peace. Much to his surprise, McCall discovers what he’s looking for in a remote fishing village on the coast of Italy. Unfortunately, McCall’s new life is disrupted by the iron grip that the Sicilian mafia has on his adopted town, and McCall can only restrain himself so long before he feels compelled to act in the only way that he knows how.

Dakota Fanning co-stars in the film as Emma Collins, a CIA agent who is mystified when McCall reaches out to her with a tip that reveals the full scale of the mafia’s activities. This movie also marks the first on-screen reunion of Washington and Fanning since they co-starred in Man on Fire in 2004. Andrea Scarduzio also stars as mafia boss Vincent Quaranta, a man whose capacity for violence may match McCall’s.

Recommended Videos

Now, we’ll tell you the answer to the question that brought you here.

Is The Equalizer 3 streaming?

Denzel Washington in The Equalizer.
Sony Pictures

No, not yet. To date, Sony has yet to release a major motion picture in theaters and on streaming on the same day. The primary reason for that is Sony doesn’t have a streaming service of its own. So for now, The Equalizer 3 is exclusive to theaters and it’s the only major release over Labor Day weekend. As fate would have it, The Equalizer 3‘s biggest competition may be Gran Turismo, another film from Sony Pictures that narrowly finished ahead of Barbie last weekend. This logjam was Sony’s doing, since it pushed back Gran Turismo two weeks from its original release date.

There’s also a strong chance that Barbie could reclaim its crown on top of the box office if The Equalizer 3 has a weak opening. The previous film in the franchise, The Equalizer 2, opened to $35.8 million in 2018. The Equalizer 3 will probably not be able to match that number over two days, but the extra day of the holiday weekend could make up for that. We will know for certain this weekend.

Will The Equalizer 3 be available to stream at home?

Dakota Fanning reunites with her Man on Fire co-star Denzel Washington in The Equalizer 3.
Sony Pictures

Yes, but probably not until next year. Sony Pictures has a deal lined up with Netflix for the first streaming window of its theatrical releases. However, Sony doesn’t tend to rush its movies to streaming no matter how they perform at the box office. It’s very unlikely that The Equalizer 3 will stream on Netflix before the end of 2023, but a VOD and 4KHD and Blu-ray release will likely happen in October or November.

Sony and Disney have a second window deal in place once Netflix’s first window option expires. So at some point, The Equalizer 3 will probably stream on Hulu, but perhaps not until 2025 at the earliest.

The Equalizer 3 is now playing in theaters.

Editors' Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Is Strays streaming?
The animated dogs of Stray.

The dog days of summer have arrived, quite literally. Universal Pictures is unleashing the hounds in its new raunchy and R-rated comedy, Strays, which was produced by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. The film stars Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx as a pair of mutts named Reggie and Bug, respectively.

Frequent Lord and Miller collaborator Will Forte portrays Doug, the type of guy who should never own animals. For one thing, Doug hates animals and he resents owning Reggie, which is why he simply abandons his dog to a life on the streets. Fortunately for Reggie, he makes fast friends with Bug, a Boston Terrier who has his own crew of dogs including an Australian Shepherd called Maggie (Isla Fisher), and Hunter (Randall Park), a Great Dane who was trained to be a therapy dog. With Reggie at their side, these dogs decide to make Doug regret the day he decided to mistreat an animal. And they will get their revenge on Doug in any way that they can.

Read more
This Jason Statham action movie is popular on Netflix. Here’s why you should watch it
Jason Statham in Safe.

Jason Statham is having a great summer, since Meg 2: The Trench opened well against Barbie in the midst of one of the most crowded lineups of movies at the box office since the pandemic started in 2020. This week, Statham also had the distinction of landing a film in Netflix's top 10 most popular movies list with the 2012 action thriller, Safe. And while this movie wasn't a hit during its run in theaters, Safe is blowing up on Netflix and climbing the ranks as we speak.

Netflix does tend to have that effect on movies that were ignored the first time around. But Safe stands out among the massive library of action titles on the streamer because it knows its audience well, and it delivers everything that you want to see in this kind of movie. So if you're looking for an action fix from Netflix, these are the three reasons why you should watch Jason Statham's Safe.
Safe shows off Statham at his action movie hero best

Read more
3 underrated movies on Max you need to watch in August
Under the Skin on Netflix

Of all of the many streaming services that are now available, Max may have the deepest catalog of movies. Thanks to its numerous partnerships, and its many archived Warner Bros. titles, Max has hundreds of titles that are worth checking out.

While that is certainly a benefit of the service, it can also be one of the trickiest parts of picking out a movie to watch, because there are many worthy titles that you may not find if you aren’t guided toward them. These underrated movies on Max are just as good as many of the classics on the service, and we’ve picked out three that are definitely worth your time.
20th Century Women (2016)

Read more