Guillermo del Toro’s ‘The Shape of Water’ leads the 2018 Oscar nominations

It’s official: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has whittled down its list of contenders and announced the actors, films, and filmmakers receiving Oscar nominations for the 90th Academy Awards ceremony.

Continuing with the presentation format introduced last year, the nominations for Academy Awards were announced via a live-stream video on YouTube that was broadcast from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. The nomination presentation was hosted by Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) and Andy Serkis (the Planet of the Apes trilogy), with special guests Priyanka Chopra, Rosario Dawson, Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek, Michelle Rodriguez, Zoe Saldana, Molly Shannon, Rebel Wilson, and Michelle Yeoh.

Guillermo del Toro’s dark fantasy film The Shape of Water garnered the highest number of nominations, with 13 nods across various categories, including “Best Picture” and “Best Director,” as well as acting nominations for lead Sally Hawkins and supporting cast member Richard Jenkins and Octavia Spencer. The film also raked in nominations across nearly every technical category, as well as a nomination for the film’s screenplay.

Given the Academy’s historic aversion to genre films — particularly horror — The Shape of Water still isn’t the favorite to take home Oscars in any of the major categories, but could do well in the technical categories. Its absence from the visual effects and makeup categories is conspicuous, though.

Christopher Nolan’s war drama Dunkirk hasn’t been the recipient of many awards so far this year, but it still came in second in Oscar nominations with eight nods. On the flip side, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri has swept most of the awards ceremonies so far, but only earned seven Oscar nominations. Three Billboards still remains the early favorite to win most categories in which it’s nominated.

The Shape of Water wasn’t the only genre film to be honored in the major categories, as Jordan Peele’s Get Out also earned some prestigious recognition. The horror film was nominated for “Best Picture,” “Best Director,” and “Best Actor” (for star Daniel Kaluuya’s performance), which isn’t too shabby for a film with a $4.5 million budget. It’s also the first time an African-American filmmaker was nominated for directing, producing, and screenwriting in the same year, with Peele also nominated for the Get Out script.

Overall, the technical categories were led by The Shape of Water, but Blade Runner 2049 — which we named Digital Trends’ Best Movie of the Year — came in a close second.

This year’s Academy Awards ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second straight year, with the broadcast kicking off Sunday, March 4, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC. You can read the full list of categories and nominees below.

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director

Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)

Jordan Peele (Get Out)

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread)

Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name)

Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)

Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq)

Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)

Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

Meryl Streep (The Post)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)

Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)

Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)

Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

Leslie Manville (Phantom Thread)

Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Original Screenplay

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Original Song

Remember Me (from Coco)

Mystery of Love (from Call Me By Your Name)

This Is Me (from The Greatest Showman)

Mighty River (from Mudbound)

Stand Up For Something (from Marshall)

Original Score

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria and Abdul

Film Editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Makeup and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour

Victoria and Abdul

Wonder

Production Design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Sound Editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound Mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Best Live-Action Short

Dekalb Elementary

The 11 O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

All Of Us

Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Documentary Short Subject

Edith & Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam

Heroin(e)

Knifeskills

Traffic Stop

Foreign Language Film