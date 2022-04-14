Doomed love and time travel collide in Press Play trailer

No one can change the past. The best we can hope for is to change the present and the future. But what if the past wasn’t an unreachable place in space and time? The upcoming film Press Play is a sci-fi romance that gives one woman the chance to go back in time and avert a tragedy. However, that’s much easier said than done. And there may be severe consequences if she succeeds.

The first trailer for Press Play introduces Laura and Harrison, a young couple who are super into each other. They’ve met a lot of couples goals, including surfing together and making mixtapes for each other. But the happy days come to an end when Harrison is killed in an accident. In her grief, Laura discovers that the mixtape can transport her mind back to the literal moment when she and Harrison first heard the song. That’s her chance to change everything if she can convince Harrison that she really is from the future.

Naturally, there are complications. In at least one of Laura’s trips to the past, Harrison doesn’t seem to know her at all. In another time period, Harrison appears to have bought into the idea that Laura is telling the truth. And yet even if Harrison is warned ahead of time, it may not be enough to change the flow of history. The enigmatic man known as Cooper seems to be familiar with the ins and outs of time travel, and his warning to Laura is very blunt.

Here’s the official synopsis from the film:

“Laura and Harrison have the picture-perfect romance built on the foundation of a shared love of music. After a deadly accident, Laura is given the chance to save the love of her life when she discovers that their mixtape can transport her back in time. Featuring a moving soundtrack with songs by Japanese Breakfast, Father John Misty, Dayglow, and more, Press Play reminds you that love can always be replayed.”

Clara Rugaard stars in the film as Laura, with Lewis Pullman as Harrison, Danny Glover as Cooper, Lyrica Okano as Chloe, and Matt Walsh as Mr. Knoll.

Greg Björkman directed and co-wrote the film with James Bachelor from a story by Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars). It will be released by The Avenue in theaters and on digital formats on June 24.

