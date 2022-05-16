 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Hulu unleashes the teaser for its Predator prequel, Prey

By

Predator 2 revealed that the alien hunters had been coming to Earth for a long time — perhaps longer than we initially suspected. This summer, the Hulu original movie Prey is opening up a previously unknown chapter in Predator history. Three hundred years ago, the Comanche Nation went up against a threat they couldn’t comprehend. And if you hoped that the Predators would take it easy on the Comanche because of their primitive weapons, then think again. In the first teaser trailer, the Predator is more than happy to unleash its futuristic arsenal on an unsuspecting warrior.

There’s not a lot to go in the teaser, and the Predator itself stays out of sight. Somehow, that makes it even more terrifying for the young Comanche woman who suddenly finds herself alone against the creature. This also inspires an ominous feeling of dread that has been missing from the franchise’s last few films.

Here’s the official description of Prey, courtesy of Hulu.

“Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.”

Amber Midthunder will headline the film as Naru. The film also stars Dane DiLiegro, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope.

The Predator returns in Prey.

Prey was directed by Dan Trachtenberg from a script by Patrick Aison. It will premiere exclusively on Hulu on August 5.

Editors' Recommendations

Charlie unleashes her power in two new Firestarter clips

Ryan Kiera Armstrong in Firestarter.

New Jurassic World Dominion trailer introduces Baby Blue

Baby Blue in Jurassic World Dominion.

Crimes of the Future trailer unveils a Cronenberg world

Viggo Mortensen in Crimes of the Future.

HBO Max is developing a prequel series for Stephen King’s It

Pennywise the Clown in It.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Cloud gaming is not your enemy

A player plays Destiny 2 on Google Stadia.

How to watch SpaceX launch its second batch of satellites in 24 hours

starlink mega constellation satellite network spacex mission 4

The Innocents review: A wan killer-kid thriller

Rakel Lenora Fløttum looks uncertain in the woods.

NASA working to fix ‘nuisance’ problems with Space Launch System rocket

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop a mobile launcher.

All of the modes James Webb instruments will use to study the universe

The James Webb Space Telescope.

Hubble captures the beautiful aftermath of a supernova explosion

This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the tattered remnant of a supernova — a titanic explosion marking the end of the life of a dying star. This object — known as DEM L249 — is thought to have been created by a Type 1a supernova during the death throes of a white dwarf. While white dwarfs are usually stable, they can slowly accrue matter if they are part of a binary star system. This accretion of matter continues until the white dwarf reaches a critical mass and undergoes a catastrophic supernova explosion, ejecting a vast amount of material into space in the process.

Google says it’s serious about tablets again. Yeah, right

Google Pixel Family IO 2022

CBS orders a True Lies TV series for midseason 2023 premiere

Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga in True Lies.