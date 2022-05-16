Hulu unleashes the teaser for its Predator prequel, Prey

Predator 2 revealed that the alien hunters had been coming to Earth for a long time — perhaps longer than we initially suspected. This summer, the Hulu original movie Prey is opening up a previously unknown chapter in Predator history. Three hundred years ago, the Comanche Nation went up against a threat they couldn’t comprehend. And if you hoped that the Predators would take it easy on the Comanche because of their primitive weapons, then think again. In the first teaser trailer, the Predator is more than happy to unleash its futuristic arsenal on an unsuspecting warrior.

There’s not a lot to go in the teaser, and the Predator itself stays out of sight. Somehow, that makes it even more terrifying for the young Comanche woman who suddenly finds herself alone against the creature. This also inspires an ominous feeling of dread that has been missing from the franchise’s last few films.

Here’s the official description of Prey, courtesy of Hulu.

“Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.”

Amber Midthunder will headline the film as Naru. The film also stars Dane DiLiegro, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope.

Prey was directed by Dan Trachtenberg from a script by Patrick Aison. It will premiere exclusively on Hulu on August 5.

