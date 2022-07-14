 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Features

Prey for the Devil trailer teases an exorcism from hell

Dan Girolamo
By

In the opening line for the Prey for the Devil trailer, Father Quinn tells his students, “Let’s descend into the mouth of hell, shall we?” For most people, the answer to that question is a hard pass. For Sister Ann and the priests at St. Michael the Archangel School of Exorcism, they have no choice but to take on the devil.

Jacqueline Byers stars as Sister Ann, a 25-year-old nun with a history of facing demonic possession. As a young girl, Sister Ann believed her mother was possessed by the devil. Even though nuns are forbidden to perform exorcisms, Sister Ann is allowed to train in the art of this religious ritual thanks to the help of her mentor, Father Quinn, played by Colin Salmon.

Shortly after she arrives at the school, Sister Ann meets a young girl possessed by the devil. Sister Ann suspects the girl is possessed by the same demon that controlled her mother. As the spirited nun begins to learn more about exorcisms, she’s warned that “once you know the devil, the devil knows you.” The devil doesn’t hold back as the trailer shows multiple moments where the demon possesses another human to attack, choke, and scare Sister Ann. It even creepily crawls into her mouth and rolls the eyes back of Sister Ann.

A girl holding a rosary on her head in a poster for Prey for the Devil.

Joining Byers and Salmon in the cast are Virginia Madsen, Christian Navarro, Lisa Palfrey, Nicholas Ralph, and Ben Cross. This marks the final film for Cross as the actor best known for his role in Chariots of Fire passed away in August 2020. The film’s previous title was The Devil’s Light before its recent change to Prey for the Devil.

Prey for the Devil is directed by Daniel Stamm, who is best known for his directorial work in The Last Exorcism. Prey for the Devil will be released in theaters on October 28, 2022.

Editors' Recommendations

The Me Too movement begins in the first trailer for She Said

Carey Mulligan as Megan Twohey in She Said.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live AirPods Pro rival are $100 today

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live inside their charging case.

Hurry and get this 50-inch 4K TV for $240 while you still can

The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.

Beats Studio Buds Prime Day deal is still live — Save $50 today

White beats studio buds with case against black background

Save $1,000 on the incredible LG C1 OLED TV at Best Buy

An 83-inch LG C1 OLED TV hangs on a living room wall.

The most common AirPods problems and how to fix them

AirPods Pro.

This KitchenAid mixer is $100 off during Best Buy’s week of sales

A blue KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus mixer sits on a kitchen counter mixing dough next to a flatbread pizza.

Missed Prime Day? Walmart still has Chromebooks under $100 today

A Lenovo CB 3 14-inch Chromebook sits open.

Get three months of Audible Premium for FREE today

Headphones on a stack of books.

Prime Day deals have ended, but the Surface Laptop 4 is still $200 off

Front view of a Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 on a white background.

You can still get a 65-inch 4K TV for only $400 at Walmart

The TCL 75-inch 4K Roku smart TV is a great option for any home theater.

Best Kindle deals and sales for July 2022

Reading a Kindle Paperwhite in van

Best Dyson Deals: Save on purifying fans, cordless vacuums

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaning a mess made by a baby.