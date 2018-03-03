Tom Cruise honored, Michael Bay snubbed at 38th Annual Razzie Awards

Share

The Golden Raspberry Awards, the 38th annual gala honoring the worst performances in movies in 2017, were announced Saturday night. The Emoji Movie took home the Worst Picture award, the first animated film to achieve that noteworthy distinction. The movie also took home statues for Worst Screenplay, Worst Director, and Worst Screen Combo, nebulously given to “any two obnoxious emojis” from the film.

Tom “Running in movies since 1981” Cruise won the award for Worst Actor for his performance in The Mummy. It was the first Razzie for the veteran leading man, who was previously nominated for Cocktail and War of the Worlds.

Tyler Perry took home a Razzie for Worst Actress in the film Boo 2! A Medea Halloween.

Oscar Winners Mel Gibson and Kim Bassinger won the Worst Supporting Razzies for their performances in Daddy’s Home 2 and Fifty Shades Darker, respectively.

In a shocker, perennial Razzie favorite Michael Bay’s latest Transformers outing came up empty-handed, despite leading the pack with nine nominations.

This year, the Razzies also included an “In Memorium” tribute to those actors whose careers ended in 2017, a list that included Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, James Toback, and Louis C.K.

The very first Special Rotten Tomatoes Award, the result of an online poll with the website, was bestowed upon Baywatch for “The Razzie Nominee So Bad You Loved It!”

Courtesy of Variety, here is the complete list of nominees with the winners in bold:

Worst Picture

The Emoji Movie

Baywatch

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

Worst Actress

Tyler Perry / BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween

/ BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween Katherine Heigl / Unforgettable

Dakota Johnson / Fifty Shades Darker

Jennifer Lawrence / Mother!

Emma Watson / The Circle

Worst Actor

Tom Cruise / The Mummy

/ The Mummy Johnny Depp / Pirates of The Caribbean XIII: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Jamie Dornan / Fifty Shades Darker

Zac Efron / Baywatch

Mark Wahlberg / Daddy’s Home 2 & Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

Worst Supporting Actor

Mel Gibson / Daddy’s Home 2

/ Daddy’s Home 2 Javier Bardem / Mother! & Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Russell Crowe / The Mummy

Josh Duhamel / Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Anthony Hopkins / Collide & Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Worst Supporting Actress

Kim Basinger / Fifty Shades Darker

/ Fifty Shades Darker Sofia Boutella / The Mummy

Laura Haddock / Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Goldie Hawn / Snatched

Susan Sarandon / A Bad Moms Christmas

Worst Screen Combo

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis / The Emoji Movie

/ The Emoji Movie Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions / Fifty Shades Darker

Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions / Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Johnny Depp & His Worn Out Drunk Routine / Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Careers Tell No Tales

Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig / BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

Fifty Shades Darker

Baywatch

BOO 2: A Medea Halloween

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Worst Director

Anthony (Tony) Leonidis / The Emoji Movie

/ The Emoji Movie Darren Aronofsky / Mother!

Michael Bay / Transformers XVII: Last Knight

James Foley / Fifty Shades Darker

Alex Kurtzman / The Mummy

Worst Screenplay