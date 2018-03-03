Tom Cruise honored, Michael Bay snubbed at 38th Annual Razzie Awards

The Golden Raspberry Awards, the 38th annual gala honoring the worst performances in movies in 2017, were announced Saturday night. The Emoji Movie took home the Worst Picture award, the first animated film to achieve that noteworthy distinction. The movie also took home statues for Worst Screenplay, Worst Director, and Worst Screen Combo, nebulously given to “any two obnoxious emojis” from the film.
Tom “Running in movies since 1981” Cruise won the award for Worst Actor for his performance in The Mummy. It was the first Razzie for the veteran leading man, who was previously nominated for Cocktail and War of the Worlds.
Tyler Perry took home a Razzie for Worst Actress in the film Boo 2! A Medea Halloween.
Oscar Winners Mel Gibson and Kim Bassinger won the Worst Supporting Razzies for their performances in Daddy’s Home 2 and Fifty Shades Darker, respectively.
In a shocker, perennial Razzie favorite Michael Bay’s latest Transformers outing came up empty-handed, despite leading the pack with nine nominations.
38th Razzie "In Memoriam" featuring Harvey Weinstein #HarveyWeinstein #InMemoriamhttps://t.co/4BcTuQ7ASv pic.twitter.com/RDCeDuqotj
— The Razzie® Awards (@RazzieAwards) March 3, 2018
This year, the Razzies also included an “In Memorium” tribute to those actors whose careers ended in 2017, a list that included Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, James Toback, and Louis C.K.
The very first Special Rotten Tomatoes Award, the result of an online poll with the website, was bestowed upon Baywatch for “The Razzie Nominee So Bad You Loved It!”
Courtesy of Variety, here is the complete list of nominees with the winners in bold:
Worst Picture
- The Emoji Movie
- Baywatch
- Fifty Shades Darker
- The Mummy
- Transformers XVII: The Last Knight
Worst Actress
- Tyler Perry / BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween
- Katherine Heigl / Unforgettable
- Dakota Johnson / Fifty Shades Darker
- Jennifer Lawrence / Mother!
- Emma Watson / The Circle
Worst Actor
- Tom Cruise / The Mummy
- Johnny Depp / Pirates of The Caribbean XIII: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Jamie Dornan / Fifty Shades Darker
- Zac Efron / Baywatch
- Mark Wahlberg / Daddy’s Home 2 & Transformers XVII: The Last Knight
Worst Supporting Actor
- Mel Gibson / Daddy’s Home 2
- Javier Bardem / Mother! & Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Russell Crowe / The Mummy
- Josh Duhamel / Transformers XVII: Last Knight
- Anthony Hopkins / Collide & Transformers XVII: Last Knight
Worst Supporting Actress
- Kim Basinger / Fifty Shades Darker
- Sofia Boutella / The Mummy
- Laura Haddock / Transformers XVII: Last Knight
- Goldie Hawn / Snatched
- Susan Sarandon / A Bad Moms Christmas
Worst Screen Combo
- Any Two Obnoxious Emojis / The Emoji Movie
- Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions / Fifty Shades Darker
- Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions / Transformers XVII: Last Knight
- Johnny Depp & His Worn Out Drunk Routine / Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Careers Tell No Tales
- Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig / BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween
Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
- Fifty Shades Darker
- Baywatch
- BOO 2: A Medea Halloween
- The Mummy
- Transformers XVII: Last Knight
Worst Director
- Anthony (Tony) Leonidis / The Emoji Movie
- Darren Aronofsky / Mother!
- Michael Bay / Transformers XVII: Last Knight
- James Foley / Fifty Shades Darker
- Alex Kurtzman / The Mummy
Worst Screenplay
- The Emoji Movie
- Baywatch
- Fifty Shades Darker
- The Mummy
- Transformers XVII: The Last Knight
