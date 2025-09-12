The Long Walk: A bleak, brutal, but beautiful journey

The Long Walk Score Details “The Long Walk is a grueling dystopian thriller that will hook audiences and fill them with hope and horror.” Pros Riveting performances

With the release of director Francis Lawrence’s thriller film, The Long Walk, another jaw-dropping Stephen King adaptation has made it into the annals of cinema history. Set in a dystopian, post-war version of the United States, The Long Walk follows a group of young men participating in a contest in which they must maintain a walking speed of at least 3 mph or be executed.

While dystopian young adult stories have been done almost to death on the big screen, Lawrence’s adaptation injects new life into to the subgenre with its emotional, unrelenting story. On top of that, the film’s talented cast and compelling characters take its simple premise and turn it into a must-see blockbuster that should resonate with audiences.

The cast carries this film down the road

The Long Walk focuses on Cooper Hoffman’s (Saturday Night) character, Raymond Garraty, an idealistic young man driven by his desire for vengeance and social change. The film still gives the spotlight to a variety of standout characters played by a gifted young cast, which includes David Jonsson (Alien: Romulus), Garrett Wareign, Tut Nyuot (Steve), Charlie Plummer (All the Money in the World), Ben Wang (Karate Kid: Legends), Jordan Gonzalez (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), and Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit).

Not all the contestants stay on-screen for long, but each of these young actors delivers an enthralling, unforgettable performance while achieving terrific chemistry. However, Hoffman and Jonsson are the true highlights of the film.

Hoffman and Jonsson seem like true brothers as Garraty and McVries grow close and hold each other up through moments of conflict and hardship during the Long Walk. There are some homosexual undertones in their relationship, but the film doesn’t force any romance between them. Instead, they share a brotherly love that is both natural and uplifting.

Despite focusing primarily on its young cast, The Long Walk makes great use of its adult players. Judy Greer plays Garraty’s distraught mother, Ginnie, with such heartbreaking realism as she is forced to watch her son walk off toward almost certain doom.

Also, after his endearing performance in the Stephen King film, The Life of Chuck, Hamill does a complete 180 playing the cold-hearted, foul-mouthed Major. Even when he’s not on-screen, his presence can be felt hanging over the contestants like a specter of death.

The Long Walk inspires hope and fear for humanity

The Long Walk feels like one of those classic dystopian novels high schoolers read for class, and for good reason. The film has a lot to say about the horrors of totalitarianism, with the Walk itself being a dark symbol of the American Dream.

The participants all come from a life of poverty and hope to win vast riches. The Major (Mark Hamill) also states the Long Walk is meant to inspire the public’s work ethic, bring order and prosperity, and help make the U.S. “number one in the world again.” King’s original novel was written in 1979, but one could imagine the film’s harrowing vision of America appearing not far down the road.

The Long Walk showcases humanity at its lowest, with the characters facing such harsh oppression and unraveling from fear, exhaustion, or guilt. At the same time, the film is a surprisingly poignant celebration of life and friendship in the vein of Stand By Me. It is inspiring to see how the protagonists continue to support each other and walk as brothers-in-arms, despite knowing only one of them can make it to the end alive.

Through his friendship with McVries, Garraty learns to cherish each moment he has with his friends and to see the bright side of things. This makes for a beautiful tragedy as Garraty learns to choose love over hate, culminating in a dark twist ending that will stick with audiences long after they walk out of the theater.

A harrowing journey through a ruined country

As a traditional Stephen King adaptation, The Long Walk doesn’t shy away from delivering great horror and thrills. The film’s focus on the contestants’ walking and talking builds nail-biting suspense as their minds and bodies slowly deteriorate. The growing camaraderie among the characters only makes it harder to wait and see which of them breaks down and gives up.

When the contestants do “get their ticket,” the film goes all-out with gore. The Long Walk makes the audience watch the young cast get killed off in grotesque ways, from getting shot in the face to having a tank roll over their legs. When the film isn’t delivering mind-blowing kills, it builds a chilling atmosphere with its visuals.

By presenting images of mutilated animals, bleak, ruined towns, and vast, rolling landscapes, cinematographer Jo Willems gives a glimpse into a country ravaged by war that is equal parts beautiful and haunting. Composter Jeremiah Fraites pairs this well with his unsettling score.

Is The Long Walk worth a watch?

Fans of Stephen King and death game stories like The Hunger Games, Squid Game, and The Platform will surely enjoy this movie. Few King adaptations are quite as dark and unforgiving as The Long Walk, so it is not for the faint of heart. Nevertheless, this dystopian film brings great insight and emotion to its story and characters, making it one of the best King adaptations ever made.

The Long Walk is now playing in theaters.