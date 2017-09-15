Samsung MU7500 unboxing and setup: Get this curved screen beauty ready to watch

Curved TVs had a brief burst of popularity, but have since mostly faded into the background. While they didn’t displace the flatscreen, there are still a few curved screen TVs available, including the excellent Samsung MU7500.

We’ve put together this handy Samsung MU7500 unboxing and setup guide to help you set up your new TV.

What’s in the box?

In addition to the TV itself, you’ll find the following in the box:

● Quick setup guide.

● Samsung One remote, with batteries included.

● Four spacers for wall mounting.

● Two separate stand pieces.

● Set of screws.

● Protective foam — Do not throw this away! You need it to safely and properly complete the setup.

● Power cable.

● Four wall-mounting spacers.

● Two breakout converter cables for connecting older devices.

Note that the package does not include HDMI cables. You will need to buy HDMI cables to connect your TV to other devices. The easiest way to ensure you have HDMI cables at the ready is to buy the AmazonBasics High-Speed HDMI cables at the same time as your TV. If you do not buy the AmazonBasics HDMI cable, make sure that the HDMI cables you do buy are rated as “high speed” to accommodate the large amount of data they’ll have to carry for 4K HDR content.

The TV also does not come with wall-mounting equipment. For more information about wall mounting check out our wall-mounting guide video.

Hardware setup

Be sure to open the top of the box first. You’ll find a quick setup guide that will give you tips and and instructions that will be helpful during the setup process. You’ll also want to check out the video above for visual instructions.

First, you’ll want to assemble the stand, which comes in two large pieces. You start with a wide, U-shaped, silver base piece, which will sit right on a table or TV stand. Then, you’ll grab a large black piece, which will eventually affix to the back of the TV. Take this large black piece and first slide the bottom of it into the back of the U-shaped piece. You’ll then need to access the underside of the now-unified pieces in order to find four screw holes. Secure those screws, and you’ll have a completed base. As the setup instructions say, get a partner to help you set the TV facedown on top of the included foam piece. Attach the large square portion of the stand to the back of the TV, remove a decorative black panel to expose the screw holes, and secure them together with the four final screws.

Next, let’s plug it in. Finding the power plug on the back of the MU7500 can be a bit tricky, as it easily blends in with the TV’s minimalist rear panel. Facing the back of the TV, the port is on the right-hand side, several inches in from the bottom-right corner. Plug in the power here.

On the other side of the TV is an inset bay housing the three HDMI ports, Ethernet port, and legacy connections. As noted in the above section, you’ll need your own cables to connect your devices.

Finally, remove the protective film from the screen and bezel.

Features and design

The bezel on the MU7500 is a light silver-aluminum, which is important to note because the product images you find online make the TV look darker than it actually is. This will make it stand out against the screen and any other dark elements in the room.

Speaking of the screen, the standout feature of the MU7500’s design is the curved screen. While obvious in its design, the curve isn’t all that noticeable when sitting in front of the TV. While a curved screen can distort reflections, the MU7500 is coated in an anti-reflective material.

Software setup

Software setup starts with Wi-Fi if you’re not connected via Ethernet already. You’ll need to provide your Wi-Fi network’s login credentials. After you’re connected to the internet, the TV will automatically detect any connected devices — gaming consoles, streaming devices, or Blu-ray players — and identify and label them properly. You’ll then be able to control your connected devices with the included Samsung One remote.

Next, let’s optimize your picture settings. For presets, we recommend the Movie setting. Should that be too dim, try enabling the HDR+ setting. You’ll find it located in the Expert Settings. This will give you a High Dynamic Range (HDR)-like effect for non-HDR content, while simultaneously delivering a brilliant picture.

Finally, we recommend switching off motion smoothing. Under the Auto Motion Plus settings, we recommend setting the Judder Reduction to 0. If you’ve enabled the HDR+ setting, Auto Motion Plus will be set to Auto, but you’ll want to switch it off. If left on, you’ll end up with that distracting soap opera effect.