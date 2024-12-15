Sarah Michelle Gellar is open to a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot

Although it’s been off the air for more than 20 years now, Buffy the Vampire Slayer continues to gain new fans who discover the series through streaming services. And, while star Sarah Michelle Gellar had previously been reluctant to join any potential reboot of the show, it now seems like she’s changed her tune.

In an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show (via Variety), Gellar said that she had been rethinking her stance on revisiting the character.

“I always used to say no because it’s in its bubble, and it’s so perfect,” she explained. “But watching [And Just Like That…] and seeing [internal-link post_id="3705319" sponsored="false" taxonomy="false" ]Dexter: Original Sin[/internal-link], and realizing there are ways to do it, definitely does get your mind thinking, ‘Well, maybe.’”

Gellar added that she thought there were several different narrative options a new show could pursue and that the series wouldn’t have to be a prequel.

“It could be anything,” she said. “It’s a universe. It makes you realize that in this world, we need those heroes, I think, more so than ever.”

As she alluded to in that answer, Gellar had previously been reluctant to express any interest in revisiting her most iconic character. In 2023, she told SFX Magazine (via Indiewire) that she thought Buffy’s story was over. “I am very proud of the show that we created, and it doesn’t need to be done,” Gellar said. “We wrapped that up.”

The show originally ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003 and followed a teenage girl who discovers that she is The Slayer, a once-in-a-generation chosen one who is tasked with battling vampires and various other demonic forces.