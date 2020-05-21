  1. Movies & TV

The new Tenet trailer is debuting in Fortnite. Yes, Fortnite

By

The trailer for Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending new blockbuster Tenet will debut in a bizarre new medium.

In addition to the usual releases on social media at 5 p.m. PT Thursday, the mysterious film’s latest trailer will also appear at the same time inside Fortnite, Epic Games’ hit online shooter.

The trailer will appear on the big screen inside the Fortnite’new “Party Royale” mode, a competition-free version of the game. The trailer will screen at the top of every hour, Epic announced in a tweet.

Fortnite — once a free-to-play battle royale game —  has hosted numerous in-game events, such as concerts by Marshmello and Travis Scott. The latter’s concert series earlier this spring drew a record-setting 27 million players to log on and watch.

