Where to buy advance movie tickets to The Batman

It’s never too early to book your visit to Gotham City. Moviegoers who want to beat the lines on May 4 can now purchase tickets to The Batman in advance at Fandango, AMC Theatres, and other participating ticketing services. As one of 2022’s most anticipated movies, you’d want to reserve your seat as quickly as possible as demand will be high to see what is in store for everyone’s favorite brooding superhero.

To purchase tickets at Fandango, be sure to input your city, state, and zip code so you can select the theater closest to you. In a statement to Deadline, Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis claimed that “Fans can’t wait for the first live-action solo Batman movie in ten years. Matt Reeves’ vision returns us to Batman’s detective roots, and fans will enjoy Robert Pattinson’s grittier and more daring take on Bruce Wayne and The Batman.”

To purchase tickets at AMC Theatres, go to the website or app. AMC is running a promotion that offers a limited edition NFT for all moviegoers who purchase tickets on the web or the app to The Batman by 2/14.

Atom Tickets is also another source to snag advance tickets to see the newest iteration of the Caped Crusader. Click here and follow the instructions given on the website.

The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattinson as the titular Dark Knight. Joining him is an all-star cast that includes Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson.

