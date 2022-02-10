  1. Movies & TV

Where to buy advance movie tickets to The Batman

By

It’s never too early to book your visit to Gotham City. Moviegoers who want to beat the lines on May 4 can now purchase tickets to The Batman in advance at Fandango, AMC Theatres, and other participating ticketing services. As one of 2022’s most anticipated movies, you’d want to reserve your seat as quickly as possible as demand will be high to see what is in store for everyone’s favorite brooding superhero.

To purchase tickets at Fandango, be sure to input your city, state, and zip code so you can select the theater closest to you. In a statement to Deadline, Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis claimed that “Fans can’t wait for the first live-action solo Batman movie in ten years. Matt Reeves’ vision returns us to Batman’s detective roots, and fans will enjoy Robert Pattinson’s grittier and more daring take on Bruce Wayne and The Batman.”

To purchase tickets at AMC Theatres, go to the website or app.  AMC is running a promotion that offers a limited edition NFT for all moviegoers who purchase tickets on the web or the app to The Batman by 2/14.

Atom Tickets is also another source to snag advance tickets to see the newest iteration of the Caped Crusader. Click here and follow the instructions given on the website.

Batman talks to Catwoman in The Batman

The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattinson as the titular Dark Knight. Joining him is an all-star cast that includes Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson.

Editors' Recommendations

Intel Arc Alchemist may be even more delayed than we thought

LEDs forming the Intel ARC logo.

Best Samsung Galaxy deals for February 2022

six months galaxy fold good news z flip closed screen on

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is still a must-buy, if you can find it

4 weeks with the samsung galaxy s21 ultra update back

Mario Kart 8’s DLC shows 9 isn’t coming anytime soon

Mario, aLink, Isabelle, and a Squid Kid race down the track.

Fuser support winds down following Harmonix acqusition

The diamond stage in Fuser's Headliners update.

Ring’s new Pet Profile feature can help find your lost dog

A woman holding her phone showing a Pet Profile.

PlayStation showed off 7 radical indie games today

Pixel art of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, April, and Splinter.

Dynamic theming is coming to all Android 12 devices soon

Android 12's Material You design language with wallpaper-based theming.

How to edit pictures using Photos on a Mac

Photos editor open on a MacBook.

How to clean a laptop fan

Cleaning a laptop fan with air blower.

Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti spotted: Are we close to a release date?

The new RTX 3090 Ti graphics card.

Save $175 when you buy a Roomba and a Braava Jet together

A bundle that includes the iRobot Roomba i3 robot vacuum and Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop.

How to print labels from Word

microsoft word on the web gets transcribe feature person using