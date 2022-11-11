 Skip to main content
The end is the beginning in The Witcher: Blood Origin teaser

Blair Marnell
By

Despite Henry Cavill’s impending exit from The Witcher, the fantasy series remains one of Netflix’s flagship shows. Fortunately for fans, that means we don’t have to wait until next summer to see something new. Next month, The Witcher: Blood Origin will debut as a four-episode prequel series that reveals how the first Witcher was created and why. And in the new teaser trailer for this miniseries event, it’s both the end of an era and the beginning of something new.

If you were wondering whose haunting voice is singing in the trailer, it belongs to Sophia Brown’s Eile. Her character was a part of the Queen’s Guard, but she decided that she would rather become a traveling musician. Essentially, she is her own bard. But given her skills as a warrior, Eile doesn’t have the option of living a life of peace.

Perhaps the most notable character in the teaser is Scian, as played by the indomitable action icon, Michelle Yeoh. Scian is the last living member of a tribe of sword-elves, and she seems destined to play a large part in the creation of the Witchers. But first, Scian has to track down a blade that was wrongfully taken from her people. And she’ll do almost anything to get it back.

Michelle Yeoh in The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Laurence O’Fuarain also headlines the series as Fjall, a man who is on a personal mission of revenge. Lenny Henry co-stars as Chief Druid Balor, alongside Mirren Mack as Merwyn, Nathaniel Curtis as Brían, Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut, Jacob Collins-Levy as Eredin, Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli as Callan “Brother Death,” and Francesca Mills as Meldof.

Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich co-created The Witcher: Blood Origin based on the original Witcher novels by Andrzej Sapkowski. All four episodes will premiere on Netflix on Christmas Day, December 25.

