The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer reveals an untold chapter

Netflix dropped The Witcher season 2 in its entirety on December 17, and also gave fans who made it all the way through the new season a surprise by sneaking in the first trailer for the upcoming prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin as a post-credits scene in the final episode. But don’t expect to see Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivera in this miniseries. Blood Origin is set 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher, and it shows fans a world of even greater magic and wonder.

The new trailer puts the spotlight on Michelle Yeoh’s Scian. If the ears weren’t a dead giveaway, Scian is an elf. More specifically, she is the only survivor of a tribe of sword-elves who is on a sacred quest to retrieve a stolen sword of great importance. Her story has been lost to time before now, but Scian’s journey will dramatically change the Continent forever. This miniseries will chronicle the fall of an elven civilization and the creation of the very first Witcher. It also promises to reveal the events that led to the worlds of men, monsters, and elves being joined as one.

Sophia Brown also stars in Blood Origin as Éile, after taking over the role from April Turner-Smith shortly before filming began. Éile has the unusual distinction of being a Queen’s Guard warrior who abandoned her previous life to pursue a new chapter as a traveling musician. But given Éile’s prominence on the cast list, she seems to be the most likely character to become the first Witcher. Another possible candidate is Laurence O’Fuarain’s Fjall, a warrior who was once sworn to defend his king. However, Fjall will have a vengeful mission of his own that takes priority over everything else.

Lenny Henry also stars in the miniseries as Chief Druid Balor, with Mirren Mack as Merwyn, Nathaniel Curtis as Brían, Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut, Jacob Collins-Levy as Eredin, Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli as Callan “Brother Death,” Francesca Mills as Meldof, Amy Murray as Fenrik, Zach Wyatt as Syndril, and Aidan O’Callaghan as Kareg,

The Witcher: Blood Origin was created by Declan De Barra and based on The Witcher novels by Andrzej Sapkowski. The six-episode miniseries will premiere on Netflix in 2022.

