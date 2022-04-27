The Essex Serpent trailer hints at a forbidden romance

Next month, former Homeland star Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston (Loki) will share the spotlight in The Essex Serpent, a new miniseries that was produced for Apple TV+. In this story, Danes portrays Cora Seaborne, a recently widowed woman who feels unshackled from the burden of her previous life among London’s elite. But when Cora is drawn to reports of a mystical creature in Essex, she finds more than she bargained for in a forbidden romance with the town’s pastor, Will Ransome (Hiddleston).

The new trailer for The Essex Serpent plays up that romance as Will is torn by his desire for Cora and his loyalty to his wife, Stella. At the same time, fear of the serpent is causing the townspeople to behave in disturbing ways. Some of them even blame Cora for bringing it among them. And Will can’t bring himself to defend Cora in public without exposing his true feelings for her.

Apple TV+ has also shared a synopsis for the miniseries:

“Set in Victorian England featuring a star studded cast led by Claire Danes, Tom Hiddleston, Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy and Hayley Squires, The Essex Serpent follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms an unlikely bond with the village vicar (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.”

Frank Dillane also stars in the miniseries as Luke Garrett, with Hayley Squires as Martha, Clémence Poésy as Stella Ransome, Jamael Westman as Dr. George Spencer, Dixie Egerickx as Jo Ransome, Michael Jibson as Matthew Evansford, and Ryan Reffell as John Ransome.

The Essex Serpent was adapted from the novel by Sarah Perry by screenwriter Anna Symon, and directed by Clio Barnard. The first two episodes will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 13.

