The 5 best moments in The Flash

Christopher Hinton
By

10 interesting facts about The Flash movie you should know
Ezra Miller begins to run in The Flash.

The Scarlet Speedster is no stranger to live-action DC entertainment. After all, fans of the CW's Arrowverse just spent a decade with Grant Gustin's iteration of the character during his highest highs and lowest of lows as a superhero in Central City. Ezra Miller's take on the Flash may prove divisive simply due to the hefty controversial baggage that follows the embattled actor in the media. Regardless, the Barry Allen of the DCEU was undoubtedly initiated into the fight against evil with his induction into the Justice League to help combat Steppenwolf, Darkseid's underling -- the true villainous powerhouse in the DC universe. Now, Miller is the leading man in his own film as the Flash alongside two Batmen and a revamped Supergirl.

The Flash was always meant to shake things up in the DCEU. for better or worse. After learning that the comic book event Flashpoint would be the basis of the film -- it's a story in which Barry alters reality by traveling through time to save his mom -- there wasn't any question that the ramifications of this storyline would reverberate throughout the DCEU. And with the DCEU label dead and buried, and the forthcoming James Gunn-led DCU set to bring about a new dawn for the heroes of DC, The Flash may create even more ripples than we initially thought. With the film upon us, you might be interested to learn a few facts surrounding the film as you head into your local theater.
1. The Flash is director Andy Muschietti's first big-budget film outside of horror

The 5 best Flash villains you need to know about
Cover art for The Flash # 761

In the pages of DC comics lore, the Scarlet Speedster is a champion of Central City and an important component of the Justice League. The Flash thrives on his use of the speed force which grants him lightning-fast speed, a rapid healing factor, and the ability to punish the wicked. Barry Allen's superhero alias can also travel so fast, that he can speed through time. To the would-be villains ready to get in his way, the Flash poses a rather formidable challenge to overcome.

However, the Flash has a full Rogues Gallery of characters whose bite is far worse than their bark. Because he's a speedster, many of his villains aim to "trip him up" so to speak or simply keep up with their own speedy capabilities. There's a wealth of characters who ultimately step into the arena to challenge the Flash and cause chaos in Central City. Most of these villains are among the more outlandish and creatively-designed characters in the world of DC. It's hard to make something more wild than a hyper-intelligent, telekinetic gorilla, after all. In honor of the Flash headlining his first-ever live-action feature film, let's look at some of the best villains in the hero's pantheon.
Gorilla Grodd

5 scrapped ideas for DC’s Snyderverse that are better off canceled
Ares, Artemis, and Zeus in ancient Earth in "Zack Snyder's Justice League."

With the cancellation of Zack Snyder's planned story for the DC Extended Universe, many details about what could've been have come to light in recent years. The "Snyderverse," as fans have dubbed it, was supposed to include a solo film for Ben Affleck's Batman and two more sequels to Justice League, culminating in a final battle between the heroes of Earth and the evil god Darkseid.

Many ideas for the Snyderverse sound very thrilling and make fans wish they were never scrapped, but there are some that were arguably better off left on the cutting room floor.
The Green Lanterns meet with Bruce

