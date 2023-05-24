 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Nicolas Cage’s Superman will be in The Flash movie for some reason

Jason Struss
By

Until recently, Warner Bros. has been known to be the best studio at marketing their films. Remember that awesome campaign for 2016’s Suicide Squad? I do, and I fully believe it was the marketing, and not the actual terrible movie itself, that caused Suicide Squad to gross over $700 million worldwide.

Nicolas Cage as Superman in Superman Lives.

Lately, however, the studio’s marketing has come across as a little desperate. Last year’s Black Adam had a secret Henry Cavill Superman cameo that The Rock “accidentally” revealed just before the movie launched. WB doubled down with their next DC film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, by spoiling that movie’s post-credits Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman cameo by including it on a nationally televised commercial two weeks before its release. Never mind that her cameo was actually a pivotal plot point in the Shazam! sequel; WB needed to put butts in theatres, no matter what the cost. That film’s director, David F. Sandberg, wasn’t too pleased, and the movie tanked anyway.

Recommended Videos

Now, it seems, they are desperate again, as The Flash‘s director, Andy Muschietti, revealed in an interview with Esquire Middle East that Nicolas Cage’s Superman will appear in the upcoming Ezra Miller/Michael Keaton DC Comics movie. If some of you are wondering in what film Cage appeared as Superman, rest easy; the actor never officially appeared on film as the Man of Steel. In one of the great canceled film productions of the 20th century, Cage was all set on appearing as Kal-El in Superman Lives, going so far as to film costume and makeup tests for director Tim Burton, before the project was scrapped for reasons too complex to get into here.

Nicholas Cage as Superman / Clark Kent

As it stands now, The Flash will contain appearances by Michael Keaton’s stoic version of Batman, Ben Affleck’s bored version of Batman, a new Supergirl who looks and acts nothing like Supergirl, a General Zod no one really cared for to begin with, and another version of The Flash with longer hair and an even worse sense of humor than “regular” Barry. Now, we’ll be seeing a cameo of a version of a character we’ve never seen before on the big screen, by an actor who was never right for the part and is way too old now to do it justice.

Why is Cage’s Superman even in the movie? Who wants to see this? And since everything is on the table now, where’s Adrienne Barbeau’s cameo? She was in 1982’s Swamp Thing, after all. And why not get AI to revive George Reeves as Superman? Adam West as Batman? This is nostalgia bait at its most cynical and desperate, and it may just work.

The Flash races into theaters June 16.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
Nicolas Cage is set to play Joe Exotic because 2020 isn’t insane enough
Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage is reportedly set to play Joe Exotic, the over-the-top and disturbing zookeeper from Netflix's hit docuseries Tiger King, in a new scripted miniseries.

The National Treasure star will play the eccentric exotic animal breeder in an eight-part series based on a Texas Monthly feature about Joe Exotic, Variety exclusively reported Monday. It will be Cage's first television role after a whirlwind career in Hollywood.

Read more
Forget Batman: Whatever happened to the DCEU’s Flash movie?
what happened dceu flash movie ezra miller as the

You know the story: One dark and stormy night, a police scientist named Barry Allen is struck by lightning. When he wakes up, he discovers that he has super speed. Inspired by his favorite comic book hero, Allen puts on a set of red spandex and devotes his life to protecting Central City.

The Flash is one of DC Comics' most recognizable and popular characters, and in 2014 the studio announced a Flash movie starring Ezra Miller (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) would be headed to theaters in 2018 as part of the interconnected DC Extended Universe. That deadline passed a year ago. Not only has The Flash yet to arrive, but it hasn't even started filming.

Read more
Nicolas Cage heads to the near future in sci-fi/action flick 'The Humanity Bureau'
nicolas cage the humanity bureau casting 2009

As an actor, Nicolas Cage has jumped around a variety of different fictional timelines, but his most recent project will take him to the near future. The actor has signed on to star in the sci-fi/action thriller The Humanity Bureau, reports Variety.

In the film, the actor will play a caseworker at a government agency, somewhat ironically named the Humanity Bureau. To combat an economic recession caused by global warming's impact on the Midwest, the bureau determines which members of society are unproductive, and then sends them away to a colony called New Eden (probably another misnomer). When Cage's character investigates an appeal by a single mother (Sarah Lind) and her son (Jakob Davies), he starts digging into the bureau's secrets, according to Deadline.

Read more