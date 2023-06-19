 Skip to main content
5 actors who should be the next Flash

Anthony Orlando
By

The Flash actor Ezra Miller has been at the center of many shocking controversies in the past few years. Even though they have spent the last year seeking treatment for their mental health issues, many fans are still pushing for someone else to play the Fastest Man Alive going forward.

Given that James Gunn is going to reboot the DC Universe following The Flash, now seems like the perfect time to seamlessly introduce a new actor as the Scarlet Speedster. If the studio does decide to let Miller go, these five actors should be considered to play the new Flash.

George MacKay

George MacKay in "1917."
Universal Pictures

George MacKay has been a popular choice among fans to replace Miller as the Flash for quite a while, and it isn’t hard to see why. This up-and-coming actor achieved worldwide acclaim for his lead performance in Sam Mendes’s thrilling epic — and one of the best war movies ever made — 1917, proving that MacKay could helm an action-packed blockbuster.

MacKay also bears a striking resemblance to Barry Allen as he appears in the comics, so he can easily trade running across the trenches for running through the Speed Force.

Lucas Till

Havok in "X-Men: First Class."
20th Century Studios

Lucas Till is no stranger to working in the superhero genre, as he played Alex Summers, aka Havok, in X-Men: First Class. Though he was an integral member of the X-Men’s original lineup, he didn’t get much time in the spotlight in the movies that followed before getting unceremoniously killed off in X-Men: Apocalypse.

Till could get a more deserving role and helm his own franchise as the Scarlet Speedster in the DC Universe. He has already shown that he is a capable leading man by playing the heroic MacGyver in CBS’ reboot of the classic show for five seasons.

Justice Smith

Simon wearing a glowing, magic helmet in "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."
Paramount

Justice Smith has been slowly climbing up the Hollywood ladder with his roles in blockbusters like Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The latter film showed him successfully playing Simon, an awkward young sorcerer learning to master his powers and gain more self-confidence, a character arc similar to Barry Allen’s.

Even if DC decides to keep Ezra Miller as Barry Allen and or maintain the DC Extended Universe‘s continuity, Smith could still become the new Flash by playing Iris West’s brother and Allen’s future protégé, Wally West.

Phil Dunster

Jamie Tartt in "Ted Lasso."
Apple TV

Phil Dunster rose to fame with his performance as Jamie Tartt on Apple TV’s hit Ted Lasso. While Dunster’s character was the uber-cool pretty boy of the show, he started to display a dorky and vulnerable side in later seasons, which helped Jamie evolve into a fan favorite.

Jamie’s cocky, but awkward antics thus make his character very similar to the Flash, as portrayed by Michael Rosenbaum in the classic Justice League cartoon from the 2000s. These similarities show that Dunster could be a popular addition to the DC Universe as the Flash, as he could spark some new life into the iconic hero.

Joseph Quinn

Eddie in "Stranger Things."

Joseph Quinn became a worldwide star with his supporting role as Eddie Munson in the fourth season of Stranger Things. His phenomenal performance as the noble, heavy-metal-loving hero has left countless fans wanting to see more of him, which has led to him getting roles in A Quiet Place: Day One and Gladiator 2.

Warner Bros. and DC should consider having Quinn take on the Flash next, as he captured geeky and kindhearted side of the hero in his portrayal of Eddie. If running out of Hawkins means running as the Flash, fans would be all for it.

