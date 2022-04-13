The Lincoln Lawyer trailer previews Netflix’s legal thriller

You may recall that Matthew McConaughey starred in a film called The Lincoln Lawyer in 2011. That was an adaptation of Michael Connelly’s first novel featuring lawyer Mickey Haller as the lead character. This summer, Netflix‘s new series, also called The Lincoln Lawyer, will carry the story forward with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo taking over the role of Mickey. And in the first trailer for the show, Mickey is in for the legal fight of a lifetime.

The series isn’t directly related to the film, and it’s not a rehash of the same story. The 10-episode first season of The Lincoln Lawyer is based upon the second novel in the series, The Brass Verdict. As shown in the trailer, Mickey’s ex-partner, Jerry Vincent, has been killed, and Jerry’s cases are now his responsibility. That includes the murder trial of Trevor Elliott (Christopher Gorham), a man accused of killing his wife and her lover.

The trailer doesn’t offer much evidence toward or against Trevor’s guilt or innocence. But this is clearly about more than just one murder, as both Mickey and Trevor’s lives are threatened when new information comes to light. Mickey may pride himself on operating from his Lincoln Town Car, but he’s in the big leagues now. And as Trevor points out, Mickey needs the case as much as Trevor needs him.

Neve Campbell co-stars in the series as Maggie McPherson, Mickey’s estranged ex-wife. Becki Newton also stars as Lorna, with Jazz Raycole as Izzy, Angus Sampson as Cisco, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Detective Raymond Griggs, LisaGay Hamilton as Judge Mary Holder, Jamie McShane as Detective Lee Lankford, Reggie Lee as Angelo Soto, and Krista Warner as Hayley Haller.

David E. Kelley created and developed The Lincoln Lawyer for television. The first season will hit Netflix on May 13.

Editors' Recommendations