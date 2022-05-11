Mickey Haller defines the line in The Lincoln Lawyer preview

This month, Michael Connelly’s The Lincoln Lawyer is coming to Netflix as an original series. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is taking over the title role, Mickey Haller, from Matthew McConaughey, who portrayed Mickey in the 2011 Lincoln Lawyer feature film. The show isn’t a direct continuation of the movie, but it is an adaptation of Connelly’s second novel in the series, The Brass Verdict.

The Lincoln Lawyer gets its name because Mickey isn’t tied down to a physical office. He literally runs his practice out of his Lincoln town car. That gives Mickey a certain amount of freedom to pick and choose who he represents. But when his ex-partner, Jerry Vincent, is murdered, Mickey finds himself representing Trevor Elliott (Christopher Gorham) in a murder trial that is far more complicated than he suspects.

In the first preview scene from The Lincoln Lawyer, Mickey finds himself having to explain his decision to represent Trevor. Mickey’s daughter, Hayley Haller (Krista Warner), isn’t exactly impressed by her father’s legal ethics. And she is even less enthusiastic when Mickey’s bar for accepting a client turns out to be extremely low. Mickey does have a line he won’t cross. But there are plenty of lines that he will.

Here’s the official description of the series from Netflix:

“Sidelined after an accident, hotshot Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller restarts his career — and his trademark Lincoln — when he takes on a murder case.”

Neve Campbell co-stars as Mickey’s ex-wife, Maggie McPherson, with Becki Newton as Lorna, Jazz Raycole as Izzy, Angus Sampson as Cisco, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Detective Raymond Griggs, LisaGay Hamilton as Judge Mary Holder, Jamie McShane as Detective Lee Lankford, and Reggie Lee as Angelo Soto.

David E. Kelley created and developed The Lincoln Lawyer for television. The first season will hit Netflix on May 13.

