 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Like The Blacklist on Netflix? Then watch these three fun crime shows right now

Christine Persaud
By

The Blacklist has ended its run after 10 seasons, proving that James Spader is still just as compelling on-screen today as he was decades ago. While even loyal fans of the show felt it went on a bit too long and didn’t enjoy the lackluster ending, the premise of the series was still quite original, and the characters really drew viewers into the plot. Spader was convincing as charming career criminal Raymond “Red” Reddington, known as the Concierge of Crime. Only Raymond could somehow rope the FBI into working with him to catch criminals worse than him (ones they didn’t even know existed) while he continued to go about his business.

An unconventional crime thriller with a pseudo-police procedural feel (each episode tackled a different blacklister case with overarching, parallel stories playing out alongside them), The Blacklist left a hole in the TV landscape. If you miss Red, Liz, Dembe, and Harold Cooper, check out these three Netflix shows that might become your new favorites.

Recommended Videos

Lucifer (2016-2021)

Lucifer Morningstar standing by his bar in a suit, looking at someone in a scene from Lucifer on Netflix.
John P. Fleenor / Netflix

You’ll be laughing heartily from the get-go after just the first few minutes of the first episode of Lucifer. Like Raymond, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) is a charming and powerful man. Except he doesn’t just act like the devil incarnate, he really is the devil. Like Raymond, Lucifer somehow ingratiates himself to law enforcement and ends up helping them solve cases thanks to his ability to tap into people’s deepest desires. He doesn’t have as sinister a motive as Raymond’s mysterious, overarching one in The Blacklist. But he does have a similarly strange link to a female detective like Raymond does, though the nature of the two relationships are very different.

Related

Lucifer will give you the same network television feel as The Blacklist:; it was first on Fox before being cancelled and brought back by Netflix. The two leads both draw you in with their devilish smiles, gift of gab, and affinity for culture and fashion.

Stream Lucifer on Netflix. 

Ozark (2017-2022)

Marty Byrde on the phone outside in a scene from Ozark.
Steve Dietl / Netflix

Ozark is much more violent than The Blacklist. It’s a Netflix original, so the story could be taken in much darker directions without the constraints of linear network TV. Consider it a step up from The Blacklist with a story that also centers around people trying to reconcile criminal dealing with being good and just. Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) starts off as an average man just looking to make some money on the side for his family. He is a talented financial adviser with a knack for money laundering, and he uses this skill to help a Mexican cartel. But next thing he knows, his best friend is dead, he is being forced to move his family to the Ozarks to continue working for a drug kingpin, and his wife, Wendy (Laura Linney), begins to embrace the lifestyle more deeply than he ever imagined she would.

The complicated nature of relationships and a constant battle between good and evil are themes shared between both shows. So is the complex nature of each main character, such that the lines between whose truly good and whose the real evil begin to blur.

Stream Ozark on Netflix.

Better Call Saul (2015-2022)

Saul Goodman looking up while wearing a suit in Better Call Saul.
Greg Lewis / AMC

Raymond Reddington had a lawyer he worked with and trusted with his life. But if he was on the market for someone new, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) from Better Call Saul might have been in the running. Reprising his role from Breaking Bad, the smarmy lawyer works with the lowest level of criminals and takes on cases he knows he can manipulate to score big. He’s also incredibly talented, even if he uses his skills as a con man for nefarious reasons, too. If only he would have applied himself to something positive, Saul, like Raymond, could have been a positive force of nature.

Saul’s problematic relationship with love interest Kim (Rhea Seehorn), his dangerous client list, and his own self-sabotage continue to get him in hot water. Both he and Raymond are constantly being chased by the law while also skirting it at every turn. Yet, neither feels particularly worried that they’ll ever be caught, even when they know it’s all over.

Stream Better Call Saul on Netflix. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video right now (February 2024)
Margaret stands on a Hong Kong street at night in Expats.

Now that we're several weeks into 2024 and the dust has settled from the busy holiday season, it's time to curl up on the couch with some great new shows. Amazon Prime Video has plenty from which to choose, ranging from new series like Expats to classic library titles you can stream with a base subscription, like Friday Night Lights and L.A. Law. 

Not sure where to start or what's available without an add-on subscription? We have you covered with this carefully curated list of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video right now.

Read more
Like Netflix’s hit series American Nightmare? Then watch these 3 great true crime shows
A woman and man smile and pose for a photo.

True crime is one of those genres that never gets old. It feels like there’s a new true crime series out every week that has everyone talking. That is, until the next one comes along. It’s easy to get wrapped up in the sensational, sometimes unbelievable, but entirely true stories involving everything from murder to elaborate cons. One of the latest that has everyone talking, for example, is Netflix’s American Nightmare, a California story about a kidnapped woman who was described as the real-life Gone Girl.

But there are others, older and new, that are worth looking into. If you’re a fan of the true crime genre, these are the three underrated true crime shows that are perfect to cozy up with this winter. All three happen to be streaming on Netflix, home to some of the most gripping true crime series on TV today.
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (2021)

Read more
Like Apple TV+’s hit WWII drama Masters of the Air? Then watch these 3 great shows right now
Rami Malek and Joseph Mazzello point guns and cover in The Pacific.

The end of January marks the premiere of one of the most anticipated TV shows of the year, Masters of the Air. The Apple TV+ war series follows the 100th Bomb Group, a group of courageous pilots in the Air Force who came to be known as the "Bloody Hundredth" during World War II. The series features an ensemble cast of rising stars, including Austin Butler, Callum Turner, and Barry Keoghan.

If it connects with critics and fans, Masters of the Air could become one of the next great television shows. If you're looking for more war shows, the three series listed below should be next on your must-watch lists. Two shows are companion pieces to Masters of the Air, while the third is based on a famous satirical novel from the 1960s.
Band of Brothers (2001)

Read more