The Sadness preview teases the unspeakable horror ahead

With the release of the Resident Evil teasers earlier today, horror fans should ask themselves a simple question: “What’s worse than a zombie apocalypse?” After all, zombies tend to have fairly limited mobility and obviously decreased mental capacity. Unless you’re surrounded by zombies, it shouldn’t be too hard to escape. The same can’t be said for the infected in The Sadness, a Taiwanese horror film debuting this week on Shudder. In this movie, the infected retain all of their mobility and intelligence, which is combined with an urge to do the vilest and most violent acts that they can imagine.

Bloody Disgusting has debuted a preview scene from early in The Sadness, which introduces the couple who find themselves in the middle of an epic outbreak: Jim (Berant Zhu) and Katie (Regina Lei). Jim is the only one who spots an infected woman off in the distance, but even he doesn’t suspect that the life he enjoyed with Katie will soon come to an end.

Shudder also shared the synopsis for The Sadness, which you can read below:

“The city of Taipei suddenly erupts into bloody chaos as ordinary people are compulsively driven to enact the most cruel and ghastly things they can imagine. Murder, torture, and mutilation are only the beginning. A young couple is pushed to the limits of sanity as they try to reunite amid the violence and depravity. The age of civility and order is no more.”

The Sadness was written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Rob Jabbaz. It will be available on Shudder today, May 12.

Editors' Recommendations