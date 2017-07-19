Guillermo del Toro’s ‘The Shape of Water’ gets its creepy first trailer

Why it matters to you Guillermo del Toro is a master filmmaker when it comes to dark fantasy tales, and his next film appears to offer more of what he does so well.

It’s been a few years since director Guillermo del Toro’s last feature project, but now we have our first trailer for The Shape of Water, his upcoming film that — like so many of the Academy Award nominee’s other films — looks to be as creepy as it is beautiful.

Fox Searchlight Pictures debuted the trailer for The Shape of Water this week, offering a sneak peek at what’s been keeping del Toro busy in the time since the release of 2015’s Crimson Peak. The poster image created by artist James Jean was also released, and it only adds to the film’s bizarre beauty.

Set in Cold War era America during the early 1960s, The Shape of Water follows a lonely woman whose life is forever changed when she encounters a mysterious creature at the secret government facility where she works. Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins (Blue Jasmine, Happy-Go-Lucky) stars in the film as Elisa, a mute woman who lives an isolated, silent life before meeting the merman-like subject of the laboratory’s experiments.

At this point, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that the aquatic creature is played by Doug Jones, a veteran of del Toro’s films and television projects with creature roles in Crimson Peak, Pan’s Labyrinth, and The Strain, among other projects. Jones might be best known for playing Abe Sapien, a similarly aquatic character appearing in the two Hellboy films del Toro directed.

Along with directing The Shape of Water, del Toro also co-wrote the film with Vanessa Taylor (Game of Thrones, Divergent) and serves as a co-producer on it. Beyond Hawkins and Jones, the film’s cast includes Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon (Man of Steel, Midnight Special), Academy Award nominee Richard Jenkins (The Visitor, The Cabin in the Woods), Golden Globe nominee Michael Stuhlbarg (A Serious Man, Steve Jobs), and Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer (The Help).

Del Toro reportedly had The Shape of Water planned for several years, and chose to direct this film instead of the Pacific Rim sequel, next year’s Pacific Rim: Uprising.

The Shape of Water is scheduled to hit theaters December 8.