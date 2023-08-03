The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now streaming

The top movie of 2023 finally heads to streaming as The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now available to watch exclusively on Peacock.

Based on the multimedia franchise by Nintendo, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is an origin story for iconic Italian-American brothers Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day). While working as plumbers in Brooklyn, the brothers are sucked into a Warp Pipe and transported into an alternate world. Mario ends up in the Mushroom Kingdom, while Luigi winds up in the Dark Lands. When Luigi is imprisoned by Bowser (Jack Black), Mario must team up with a new group of new friends to defeat Bowser and save his brother.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel, The Super Mario Bros. Movie features an all-star voice cast, including Pratt, Day, and Black. Additional voices include Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Recommended Videos

Peacock will provide fans with bonus content from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, including behind-the-scenes interviews with the cast, a riveting video field guide with special features such as Power-Ups and Bonuses, and a sing-along version of Bowser’s Peaches.

As of August 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the highest-grossing film of 2023, with a worldwide total of $1.355 billion. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is also the highest-grossing video game film adaptation of all time, and it owns the record for the biggest animated opening weekend worldwide with $375.6 million.

Editors' Recommendations