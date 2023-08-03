 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now streaming

Dan Girolamo
By

The top movie of 2023 finally heads to streaming as The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now available to watch exclusively on Peacock.

Based on the multimedia franchise by Nintendo, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is an origin story for iconic Italian-American brothers Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day). While working as plumbers in Brooklyn, the brothers are sucked into a Warp Pipe and transported into an alternate world. Mario ends up in the Mushroom Kingdom, while Luigi winds up in the Dark Lands. When Luigi is imprisoned by Bowser (Jack Black), Mario must team up with a new group of new friends to defeat Bowser and save his brother.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel, The Super Mario Bros. Movie features an all-star voice cast, including Pratt, Day, and Black. Additional voices include Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Recommended Videos

Peacock will provide fans with bonus content from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, including behind-the-scenes interviews with the cast, a riveting video field guide with special features such as Power-Ups and Bonuses, and a sing-along version of Bowser’s Peaches.

Characters in The Super Mario Bros. movie align on the poster.
Universal Pictures

As of August 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the highest-grossing film of 2023, with a worldwide total of $1.355 billion. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is also the highest-grossing video game film adaptation of all time, and it owns the record for the biggest animated opening weekend worldwide with $375.6 million.

Stream The Super Mario Bros. on Peacock

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
5 movies you need to watch in August 2023
The Turtles eat pizza and look shocked in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Last year, the movie industry was on shaky ground. The COVID recovery was still in its earliest stages, and while there were hits like Top Gun: Maverick, there were fewer movies actually showing in theaters. Worst of all was the month of August, when only one big Hollywood movie, the mediocre action comedy Bullet Train, was released.

What a difference a year makes. In August 2023, Hollywood has packed the slate with a diverse selection of movies ranging from a comic book movie (the sure-to-fail DC Comics movie Blue Beetle), a video game adaptation (Gran Turismo), and the usual mixture of action movies, thrillers, and comedies. Here are the five best movies you should check out in August, and why they are worth going to the movies to see.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (August 2)

Read more
7 obscure sci-fi movies from the 2000s you need to watch now
The captain stares out the window at the sun in Sunshine.

In an era when the movies at your typical multiplex were much more varied than they are today, we got plenty of original sci-fi fare. The 2000s were a golden age for original sci-fi premises, and while there were plenty of less-than-stellar titles in theaters every year, there were also some gems that got totally overlooked.

These seven movies are those kinds of gems -- sci-fi movies that deserve a better shot than they were given upon their initial release.

Read more
New My Netflix tab looks to make streaming on the go a bit easier
The My Netflix section of the Netflix app on an iPhone.

Netflix today rolled out a revamp of its mobile apps that aims to make it that much quicker to find something to watch when you're on your iPhone. The new "My Netflix" section is a one-stop shop tailored to you with easy shortcuts. The update is available now for iOS and is coming to Android in early August, the company said in a blog post.

The idea is when you're away from your home network, the My Netflix tab will give priority to recommendations for content that you've saved or downloaded. The Home tab is still there, as is search — it's just that Netflix is trying to make the former "Downloads" section a little easier to use.

Read more