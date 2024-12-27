 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (December 27-29)

By
Ripley and a group of men stand in Alien 3.
20th Century Fox

Welcome to the final weekend of 2024. This is the home stretch, and the hiatus between holidays as we countdown to New Year’s Day. Chances are, you’ve probably seen Nosferatu, Wicked, or A Complete Unknown by now. If that’s true, and you need something else to watch, don’t fret. Luckily, Hulu has a newly arrived drama to help you pass the time, as well as two other films that are exiting soon.

Our picks for the three great Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend include a heartwarming animal film, a gut-punch of a drama based on a true story, and an underrated sci-fi action flick.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Maxand the best movies on Disney+.

Related

A Dog’s Way Home (2019)

Jonah Hauer-King and Alexandra Shipp hold a dog in A Dog's Way Home.
Sony Pictures

Since this is the holiday season, it’s only fitting to start this week’s list with a family-friendly flick. A Dog’s Way Home follows the story of a pit bull named Bella (whose inner voice is provided by Bryce Dallas Howard). Bella doesn’t look like a typical pooch of her breed, and she was lovingly raised by a cat before she was adopted by Lucas Ray (Jonah Hauer-King) and his mother, Terri (Ashley Judd).

When an overzealous animal control officer, Chuck Millits (John Cassini), threatens to impound Bella and have her put down, Lucas sends her to live with his relatives 400 miles away. But since Bella is unwilling to be parted from her owner, she embarks on a long and dangerous journey home that will take her years to complete. This film is leaving Hulu on December 31, so catch it while you can.

Watch A Dog’s Way Home on Hulu.

Breaking (2022)

John Boyega in Breaking.
Bleecker Street

Breaking is a new arrival on Hulu that flew under the radar when it was released in 2022. This film is based on a true story about Brian Brown-Easley (John Boyega), a Marine who took a bank hostage in 2017 by claiming that he had a bomb in his backpack. Brown-Easley isn’t a typical robber, because he’s not out to steal from the bank. He wants what he’s owed from his VA check and he feels the need to share his story with the world.

Brown-Easley suffers from PTSD, which played a role in setting up this desperate situation. While holding bank tellers Estel (Nicole Beharie) and Rosa (Selena Leyva) hostage, Brown-Easley is contacted by police negotiator Eli Bernard (Michael K. Williams), a man who shares his military background. But even with a sympathetic ear on the other line, Brown-Easley’s story seems destined to end badly for him.

Watch Breaking on Hulu.

Alien 3 (1992)

A xenomorph menaces Sigourney Weaver's Ripley in Alien 3.
20th Century Studios

Looks like the xenomorph caught Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) under the mistletoe again. There are no holiday references in Alien 3, but since this film is also leaving Hulu at the end of the month, it’s worth revisiting David Fincher‘s feature film debut. In the aftermath of Aliens, Ripley is despondent to learn that she is once again the only survivor after her ship crashes on a remote prison outpost.

Game of Thrones‘ Charles Dance co-stars as the prison doctor, Jonathan Clemens, while Charles S. Dutton’s Leonard Dillon acts as a spiritual guide for the all-male prison. Ripley’s presence is disruptive to the men, but not as much as the lingering Facehugger alien that survived the same crash that brought her to the outpost. Once the Facehugger implants an egg in a dog, Ripley and the prisoners are trapped with the creature. And they don’t have any weapons they can use against it.

Watch Alien 3 on Hulu.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Don’t let these 3 hidden December 2024 streaming TV shows fly under your radar
A man and woman stand outside looking shocked in The Sticky.

Every month, great TV shows are released, including new seasons of popular ones. But there are also hidden gems you might not have heard of but would totally love. This month, two of the three hidden December streaming TV shows you don’t want to fly under your radar are adult animated series. One is a superhero series, and the other features stories based on popular video games and video game franchises.

The third is set in the Great White North of Canada and is a surprisingly good story about a woman willing to do whatever it takes to protect her business. These three hidden gems are worth checking out as you close yet another year and look toward 2025.

Read more
3 underrated shows on Netflix you need to watch in December 2024
The cast of Prison Break.

Netflix is bringing the heat to close out 2024. Squid Game season 2 makes its triumphant debut one day after Christmas. Nothing screams holiday cheer more than a show about game contestants dying in the most brutal ways possible. For something with more thrills, check out Black Doves, the excellent espionage drama starring Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw.

Beyond the high-profile titles, Netflix has thousands of programs to watch, so much so that you can waste precious time scrolling instead of streaming. To save time, this guide recommends three underrated shows available to stream right now. The picks include a mystery involving a missing airplane, an invigorating thriller about a prison break, and an interesting teen soap.

Read more
3 PBS shows you should watch in December 2024
The cast of Call the Midwife.

Even in quieter months, the Public Broadcast Service offers viewers quality original programming from around the world for free. This December, PBS' gifts are coming early with a big concert event, an unconventional Sherlock Holmes documentary, and the annual Call the Midwife holiday special.

There's still plenty of time to catch the other new shows on PBS in December. You can even go back and revisit the great PBS shows to watch in November as well. Here are our three recommendations.

Read more