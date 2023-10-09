 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 rom-coms on Hulu you need to watch in October

Blair Marnell
By

Do you need a break from all of the horror films and TV shows on Hulu this month? If so, we’ve found the three rom-coms that are going to brighten your days on Hulu in October.

Beyond Shaun of the Dead, there aren’t a lot of successful unions between horror and romance. But one of this month’s picks is a blend of science fiction and romance. The other two picks include a classic Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant romance flick and a more recent romantic story that completely flew under the radar last year. These are the three rom-coms on Hulu that you need to watch in October.

Recommended Videos

Robots (2023)

Shailene Woodley and Jack Whitehall in Robots.
Neon

Robots takes place almost a decade in the future, where androids are almost human-like, and there are no Blade Runners hunting them down when they go rogue. Regardless, it is illegal to have near-perfect human android doubles, which doesn’t stop Elaine (Shailene Woodley) and Charles (Jack Whitehall) from sending their identical duplicates out to do the hard work of living, dating, and scamming.

Related

This all goes wrong when the robot doubles, E2 and C2, decide that they’re really in love. The androids start off their affair with a crime spree while stealing the identities of their masters. That forces Elaine and Charles to team up to find their renegade robots in order to reclaim their identities. And they clearly don’t like each other as much as their doubles do.

Watch Robots on Hulu.

Notting Hill (1999)

Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts stare at each other in Notting Hill.
Universal Pictures

Notting Hill came out in theaters almost a quarter century ago, and yet its premise has never been more relevant than it is now. Julia Roberts, in one of her best rom-coms ever, stars as Anna Scott, an actress who is basically as famous as the woman who portrays her. Local bookstore owner Will Thacker (Hugh Grant) wasn’t aware of this the first time that he met Anna. But they both felt sparks, and they keep coming back to each other for love and perhaps something more.

Unfortunately, the press’ interest in Anna’s love life is overwhelming for both Will and Anna. That alone may keep them from ever discovering if they can make a life together.

Watch Notting Hill on Hulu.

What’s Love Got to Do with It? (2022)

Lily James and Shazad Latif in What's Love Got To Do With It?
StudioCanal

The late Tina Turner has nothing to do with the newest film called What’s Love Got To Do With It?, but the question itself is at the forefront of the film. Lily James stars as Zoe Stevenson, a filmmaker who is fascinated by her best friend, Kaz Khan (Shazad Latif), and his plans to enter an arranged marriage with a young woman, Maymouna (Sajal Ali), from their native Pakistan.

Zoe decides to follow Kaz back to Pakistan and make a film about the experience. But what Kaz soon discovers is that he and Maymouna have very little in common. In fact, Kaz may be a better romantic match with Zoe, but it may be far too late for those two to find love with each other.

Watch What’s Love Got To Do With It? on Hulu.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 underrated movies on Max you need to watch in October
Denzel Washington in Flight.

Even under the Warner Bros. Discovery regime, Max still has one of the best lineups of films thanks to the vast Warner Bros. Pictures library of titles. But even among the blockbuster hits, there are always underrated movies on Max that fell under the radar when they were theatrically released.

This month, we're throwing the spotlight on three underrated movies on Max that you need to watch in October. They include a cyberpunk revenge thriller, one of the best Liam Neeson action flicks, and a darkly dramatic turn from Denzel Washington that earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.
Flight (2012)

Read more
3 underrated movies on Prime Video you need to watch in October
underrated movies prime video october 2023 daniel isnt real amazon

Amazon Prime Video has tons of movies from which to choose, and with the holiday season fast approaching, you might be looking to curl up with a good one after a long day of early holiday preparations and shopping. This month, it’s time to celebrate Halloween with some spooky movies and black comedies. We have two movies that fit the bill and are worth considering, and they probably haven’t been on your radar. There’s also a documentary on this list that will be sentimental for some, and eye-opening for others.

If you’re looking for ideas for what to watch this month and you have run out of newly released movies to check out, these three options are all relatively recent movies that come highly recommended.
Vengeance (2022)
VENGEANCE - Official Trailer - In Theaters July 29

Read more
3 underrated action movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch in October
Jennifer Lawrence in Red Sparrow.

Free is the best price, especially if you want to watch action movies. On Amazon Freevee, there are some truly great options to choose from, including Escape From New York, Nobody, and even F9: The Fast Saga. But don't scroll down too far on Freevee's home page, because that may lead to stinkers like Piranhaconda or even late-era Steven Seagal flicks.

For the benefit of your sanity, you should let us take the risk by searching for the best options on Freevee. For the month of October, these are the three underrated action movies that you should watch on Amazon Freevee.
Red Sparrow (2018)

Read more