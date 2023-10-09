3 rom-coms on Hulu you need to watch in October

Do you need a break from all of the horror films and TV shows on Hulu this month? If so, we’ve found the three rom-coms that are going to brighten your days on Hulu in October.

Beyond Shaun of the Dead, there aren’t a lot of successful unions between horror and romance. But one of this month’s picks is a blend of science fiction and romance. The other two picks include a classic Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant romance flick and a more recent romantic story that completely flew under the radar last year. These are the three rom-coms on Hulu that you need to watch in October.

Robots (2023)

Robots takes place almost a decade in the future, where androids are almost human-like, and there are no Blade Runners hunting them down when they go rogue. Regardless, it is illegal to have near-perfect human android doubles, which doesn’t stop Elaine (Shailene Woodley) and Charles (Jack Whitehall) from sending their identical duplicates out to do the hard work of living, dating, and scamming.

This all goes wrong when the robot doubles, E2 and C2, decide that they’re really in love. The androids start off their affair with a crime spree while stealing the identities of their masters. That forces Elaine and Charles to team up to find their renegade robots in order to reclaim their identities. And they clearly don’t like each other as much as their doubles do.

Watch Robots on Hulu.

Notting Hill (1999)

Notting Hill came out in theaters almost a quarter century ago, and yet its premise has never been more relevant than it is now. Julia Roberts, in one of her best rom-coms ever, stars as Anna Scott, an actress who is basically as famous as the woman who portrays her. Local bookstore owner Will Thacker (Hugh Grant) wasn’t aware of this the first time that he met Anna. But they both felt sparks, and they keep coming back to each other for love and perhaps something more.

Unfortunately, the press’ interest in Anna’s love life is overwhelming for both Will and Anna. That alone may keep them from ever discovering if they can make a life together.

Watch Notting Hill on Hulu.

What’s Love Got to Do with It? (2022)

The late Tina Turner has nothing to do with the newest film called What’s Love Got To Do With It?, but the question itself is at the forefront of the film. Lily James stars as Zoe Stevenson, a filmmaker who is fascinated by her best friend, Kaz Khan (Shazad Latif), and his plans to enter an arranged marriage with a young woman, Maymouna (Sajal Ali), from their native Pakistan.

Zoe decides to follow Kaz back to Pakistan and make a film about the experience. But what Kaz soon discovers is that he and Maymouna have very little in common. In fact, Kaz may be a better romantic match with Zoe, but it may be far too late for those two to find love with each other.

Watch What’s Love Got To Do With It? on Hulu.

