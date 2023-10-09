 Skip to main content
3 underrated shows on Hulu you need to watch in October

Blair Marnell
By

The entire month of October on Hulu is a part of Huluween‘s horror-themed programming with curated films and TV series in the genre. So in the spirit of the season, all three of this month’s underrated shows on Hulu are either horror TV shows or horror-adjacent comedies.

Our first pick for the month is an original Stephen King miniseries that the author created for television, followed by a vampire series co-created by Guillermo del Toro, and a paranormal sitcom featuring Adam Scott and Craig Robinson. These are the three underrated shows on Hulu that you need to watch in October. And chances are good that you missed them when they were on TV.

Rose Red (2002)

Kimberly J. Brown in Rose Red.
ABC

Stephen King took a direct hand in bringing Rose Red to television by writing the screenplay himself and incorporating elements of The Haunting and the real-life Winchester Mystery House into his original story. Nancy Travis headlines this three-part miniseries as Dr. Joyce Reardon, a parapsychologist who wants to see if she can prove the existence of the supernatural by visiting Rose Red, one of the purportedly most haunted mansions in America.

Joyce’s team of psychics includes Pam Asbury (Emily Deschanel), Nick Hardaway (Julian Sands), Victor “Vic” Kandinsky (Kevin Tighe), Emery Waterman (Matt Ross), and Annie Wheaton (Kimberly J. Brown), a teenager with telekinesis. However, Joyce and her team are woefully underprepared for the evil that dwells in Rose Red, as the ghosts within start picking them off one by one.

Watch Rose Red on Hulu.

The Strain (2014-2017)

Rupert Penry-Jones in The Strain.
FX

Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan’s vampire series, The Strain, was always an odd fit for FX. But thankfully, the cable network allowed the series to finish its story within a four-season run. Del Toro also co-wrote and directed the first episode of the series, which set the stage for New York’s fall. When the series begins, Dr. Ephraim “Eph” Goodweather (Corey Stoll) and his CDC colleague (and lover) Dr. Nora Martinez (Mía Maestro), investigate an apparent virus outbreak on an airplane that leaves only a handful of survivors.

Professor Abraham Setrakian (David Bradley), a pawnbroker with decades of experience fighting vampires, warns Eph to destroy the bodies found on the plane. But by the time Eph realizes that Setrakian was right all along, it may be too late to save New York or even the rest of the planet from a vampire uprising led by the enigmatic elder called The Master.

Watch The Strain on Hulu

Ghosted (2017)

Adam Scott and Craig Robinson in Ghosted.
20th Century Studios TV

Ghosted only had a short shelf life on Fox. But given that it had The Office‘s Craig Robinson and Parks and Recs‘ Adam Scott in the leading roles, this really should have had a longer run. Former detective Leroy Wright (Robinson) and disgraced astrophysicist Max Jennifer (Scott) are forcibly recruited by the Bureau Underground, a secretive organization that handles paranormal activity like ghosts, aliens, and monsters.

Max and Leroy are given the chance to reclaim their reputations by joining the Bureau, and both men soon find themselves overwhelmed by a side of the world that they never knew existed. This show didn’t catch on with a broad audience, but all 16 episodes are now on Hulu for posterity. We hope.

Watch Ghosted on Hulu.

