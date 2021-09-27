One of Netflix’s most unexpected breakout hits was 2020’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, a true-crime documentary series with a colorful cast of characters who were almost too unbelievable to be real. With that kind of success, it’s no surprise Netflix couldn’t resist revisiting the show for another season. During the streaming service’s recent online preview event, Netflix confirmed Tiger King will get a second season later this year.

To celebrate the news, the streaming service released a teaser trailer that reintroduces some of the show’s most prominent figures, including Joe Maldonado-Passage, real name Joseph Schreibvogel, but better known as Joe Exotic. The former owner of the Greater Wynewood Exotic Animal Park is currently behind bars, but he clearly has no interest in staying silent about his rival, Carole Baskin.

The first season of Tiger King was directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, both of whom returned for the seven new episodes of season 2. Even Goode and Chaiklin were caught off guard by the response to the first season, which made Joe Exotic, Baskin, and their surrounding cast of questionable characters into unexpected celebrities. While Joe Exotic seems to have embraced his new status, Baskin remains upset over her portrayal on the show. Baskin shared her thoughts about the renewal with The Hollywood Reporter, and she didn’t hold back.

“I don’t know how they put out a Tiger King 2 when Joe Schreibvogel’s in jail and I’m refusing to be played again,” said Baskin. “Rebecca Chaiklin said she wanted to ‘clear the air’ about what they did to me in Tiger King. I told her to lose my number. There is no explanation for such a betrayal and false portrayal.”

“I know some people who have been involved in it and they were doing more filming, so I assumed at some point they would come out with a Tiger King 2,” added Baskin. “It took them five years to put together the first one, so I thought it would be a lot longer.”

Conversely, Jeff Lowe appears to be happy about the new, upcoming season. Lowe was the final owner of the Greater Wynewood Exotic Animal Park, and he remains under investigation by the Justice Department for his treatment of the big cats under his care. Lowe’s lawyer, Walter Mosley, indicated that he believes Tiger King 2 will vindicate his client.

“Jeff tells me to share with you to ‘watch Tiger King 2 for the real story, not the story made up by a corrupt DOJ,’ ” said Mosley via People Magazine.

Season 2 of Tiger King will debut Wednesday, November 17.

