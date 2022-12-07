Treason trailer features Charlie Cox in Netflix’s MI6 series

Netflix has released the first trailer for Treason, an espionage thriller set in the world of MI6. The limited series features Charlie Cox as Adam Lawrence, a British intelligence officer thrust into command after a failed assassination attempt against the chief of MI6.

Lawrence is the youngest head of MI6 in the service’s history, which raises many questions as to why he came into power. Lawrence’s life becomes more complicated with the arrival of Kara (Olga Kurylenko), a Russian spy who shares a complex past with the MI6 agent. In the trailer, Kara appears to have played a part in the assassination attempt and tells Lawrence that he has “no idea of the things” she’s done to get him the top job. When Adam’s wife, Maddy (Oona Chaplin), gets involved, Lawrence’s past catches up with him as he attempts to protect his family from danger.

Secrets, lies, and deception come to the forefront as Lawrence struggles to find the answers to the conspiracy. In addition to the aforementioned Cox, Kurylenko, and Chaplin, the ensemble cast features Ciarán Hinds, Beau Gadsdon, Adam James, Samuel Leakey, Tracy Ifeachor, Brian Law, and Alexandra Guelff.

Treason stems from creator Matt Charman, who is best known for writing the screenplay for the historical drama, Bridge of Spies. Charman’s screenplay received nominations at the Oscars, BAFTAs, and WGAs. Treason marks a reunion between Cox and Netflix. This will be Cox’s first series on Netflix since starring as Matt Murdock in Marvel’s Daredevil and The Defenders.

Treason streams to Netflix on December 26.

