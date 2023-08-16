7 TV shows you need to watch in September

The leaves will soon start falling to the ground, the weather will get cooler, kids will head back to school, and the fall TV schedule will be in full swing. Fall is a great time to start a new show once summer is comes to an end and you’re back to the grind.

This September, check out some exciting new shows, including a long-awaited, teenage-centric spinoff of The Boys, and popular shows returning with new seasons, including one that’s coming back after an almost decade-long hiatus. Want to know what to watch? We have you covered.

The Wheel of Time season 2 (September 1)

The Wheel of Time Season 2 – Main Trailer | Prime Video

This high-fantasy series, based on the Robert Jordan (with Brandon Sanderson) novel series of the same name, returns for its second season and has already been renewed for a third as well. The setting in The Wheel of Time is Andor, where Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of a powerful organization of women who can channel the One Power, seeks out five young villagers. She believes that one of them is the reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful being that was able to break the world. If it has indeed been reborn, the creature has the power to either save the world or break it once again.

Receiving high praise for its first season, The Wheel of Time is a visual spectacle to behold, with compelling character stories along for the ride, too.

Stream The Wheel of Time on Amazon Prime Video.

Power Book IV: Force season 2 (September 1)

Power Book IV: Force | Official Teaser | Season 2

Returning for its second season, Power Book IV: Force, a sequel and spinoff to Power, is a crime drama that focuses on Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) from the original series. Egan was the best friend and criminal partner to drug dealer James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) in the original. But he has cut ties with his past in New York and moved on to a new life of crime in Chicago.

In Power Book IV: Force, Egan is dead set on becoming the biggest, best, most powerful drug dealer ever in Chicago. With edge-of-your-seat intense action, the show is worth a watch for both fans of the original and new viewers who simply like a solid criminal underworld story.

Stream Power Book IV: Force on Amazon Prime Video with Starz.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (September 10)

The Abbey | The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Official Teaser

“If Daryl dies, we riot.” This was a familiar saying for The Walking Dead fans, emblazoned on everything from coffee mugs to T-shirts during the height of the AMC show’s popularity. The franchise stayed true to what its fans wanted and didn’t kill off fan favorite character Daryl Dixon (Death Stranding‘s Norman Reedus). His story continued through the show’s 11-season run, and now, he has his own spinoff series, too.

Set in a time-jumped future alongside another spinoff, The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon follows the self-professed former redneck (now skilled tracker and walker killer) as he mysteriously wakes up in France. Fans of the franchise who watched Walking Dead: World Beyond know that there are answers to the onset of the virus there, not to mention ferociously agile walkers. While not much is known about the storyline just yet, this show puts Daryl closer than ever to possibly discovering how and why this zombie nightmare all started in the first place, and maybe even locating a cure.

Stream The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on AMC+.

The Morning Show season 3 (September 13)

Is there any more story to tell? Now that the storyline involving disgraced co-anchor Mitch Kessler (The Office‘s Steve Carell) has been wrapped up, The Morning Show has shifted its focus in an entirely new direction. When we left Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) in season 2, she was doing live, raw reporting from home while suffering from the effects of COVID-19. In her sick, drug-riddled haze, she decides that she’s no longer going to apologize for who she is. This could spell the end for her career, or more likely, the beginning of a newly invigorated one.

Meanwhile, Cory (Billy Crudup) professes his love to a stunned Bradley (Reese Witherspoon), who is distracted with trying to find her brother. There was a lot going on in season 2, leaving the door wide open for The Morning Show to go any which way in season 3. Fans are excited to see where the journey takes them.

Stream The Morning Show on Apple TV+.

Sex Education season 4 (September 21)

Sex Education: Season 4 | Official Teaser | Netflix

Gillian Anderson is back in Sex Education as Jean, a sex therapist and mother to a teenage son, Otis (Asa Butterfield). Otis might be socially awkward, but he uses his mother’s teachings to give his friends sex advice.

A coming-of-age teen sex comedy drama with a twist, Sex Education will be ending after its fourth and final season. The show’s primary focus is on sexual intimacy, but stories are told from the perspectives of various people at the fictional high school, including students, staff, and parents. With an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score for all three seasons to date, it’s worth catching up on Sex Education in time to see the story come to its fitting climax.

Stream Sex Education on Netflix.

Kitchen Nightmares season 8 (September 25)

Gordon Ramsay is back! Sure, he never quite left the small screen, with numerous shows still on television. However, Kitchen Nightmares was a fan favorite, and after a decade-long hiatus, Fox confirmed that the show would be returning. In each episode, Chef Ramsay visits a struggling restaurant in America. He samples the food, speaks with the staff and owners, inspects the kitchen, sometimes even talks to customers. His goal is to figure out what they’re doing wrong and how to help them turn the restaurant around. Usually, this involves a makeover of décor, menu, processes and procedures, and staff. But often, it also includes a change in mindset among staff and owners.

Adding extra entertainment value are the disgusting kitchens Ramsay sometimes encounters through his travels, including ones with critters, mold-filled freezers, and rotting poultry. There’s also lots of drama, with Ramsay serving as not only restaurant consultant, but sometimes therapist, too. The original Kitchen Nightmares found itself at the center of some controversy when lawsuits were filed against the show by restaurant owners claiming everything from staged disasters to manufactured drama. Nonetheless, Ramsay is ready to give it another go, and fans can’t wait to see what horrifying things he discovers in restaurant kitchens and what kooky owners he meets in this new season.

Watch Kitchen Nightmares on Fox.

Gen V (September 29)

Gen V - Season 1 | First Look | Prime Video

A spinoff of The Boys, Gen V focuses on the younger generation of superpowered beings attending a school for superheroes known as Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. It’s not about getting a passing or failing grade there, though. It’s the Hunger Games as students battle in challenges using their powers, and the more powerful kids win.

The survival-of-the-fittest story is expected to be just as gruesome, satirical, and politically minded as The Boys. There will be cameos (Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, P.J. Byrne as Adam Bourke, and Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy are all confirmed as guest stars). Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jason Ritter, and Clancy Brown play recurring characters, while the main cast of young supes-in-training include Jaz Sinclair and Chance Perdomo (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lizzie Broadway (The Rookie), Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters), and Shelley Conn (Bridgerton).

Stream Gen V on Amazon Prime Video

